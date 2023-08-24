August 25
Emergency Room Celebrations
Orlando South Lake Hospital, 16966 Cagan Ridge Blvd, Clermont
The Joe H. and Loretta Scott Emergency Room at Four Corners will hold its open house to celebrate five years of serving the public from 4-6pm. The event is free and will give attendees a chance to become familiar with the services offered at the facility. Activities will include blood pressure screenings, balance testing, onsite appearances from emergency services personnel, a food truck and giveaways.
August 26
Star Wars Day
Cagans Crossings Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
The Friends of Cagan Crossings Library are thrilled to announce an extraordinary event that will transport Star Wars fans to a galaxy far, far away! Join them as they celebrate the timeless epic saga of Star Wars through a series of engaging activities and the appearance of special guests from a different planet! This event promises an unforgettable adventure for fans young and old and it runs from 10am-3pm.
August 26
Flying Scissors 15th anniversary celebrations
Flying Scissors Hair Salon, 260 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont
Everyone is welcome to celebrate the salon’s 15th anniversary. Enjoy live music, vendors, special offers, food and product bundles. The event runs from 6.30-8.30pm at the salon. Tel: 352-241-6667
August 26
Workout at Waterfront
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Support an awesome cause and head out to Downtown Clermont to get in a great workout put on by Orangetheory Fitness Clermont from 8-9am. A $5 donation is required to participate with all proceeds to benefit BlueLight Health, a local non-profit with a goal to put an end to childhood obesity.
August 29
Butterfly Garden Resoration Day
Cagans Crossings Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
Join the Friends of the library and make a start on restoring the butterfly garden. This is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of something special to make the butterfly habitat an attraction to all types of pollinators and wildlife. The event runs from 8am-11pm.
August 29
Business After Hours
Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W. Montrose Street, Clermont
Come join the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and celebrate the Wheatley Group’s 10 year anniversary. Don’t forget to bring cash for the 50/50 raffle which raises cash for local scholarships. The event runs from 5-7pm and more information regarding becoming a member and other events is available from the SLCC at www.southlakechamber-fl.com
August 30
Philosophy Club
Kehlor Recreation Center, 466, W Minneola Avenue, Clermont
Join like-minded thinkers at this free city council event from 6.30-8.30pm.
August 30
Full Moon Bike Ride
Suncreek Brewery, Downtown Clermont
Trek Clermont has organized a fun full moon bike ride for all ages. It will be a nice, gradual bike ride down the Minneola Trailhead and back, starting at the Suncreek Brewery. Everyone is welcome to join the ride that starts at 7.30pm. For more information, call Trek Clermont at 352-536-2453.
Thru September 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
September 7/23
Free Flu Shots
Florida Blue, 638 E. Hwy 50, Clermont.
Florida Blue is giving away free flu shots to anyone who needs them, regardless of insurance. The vaccinations are available to anyone ages 3 years and older and everyone who receives a flu shot will receive a $10 Publix card. The $0 flu shot clinic runs from 10am-1pm and is open both September 7 and 23.
September 9
River Clermont Craft Fair
796 Hooks Street, Clermont
Come eat, shop and have a great time at the craft fair! There will be over 50 vendors, including plants, food, macrame, photography prints, clothes, jewelry and much, much more! The fair runs from 10am-2pm.
September 13/14
Mental Health First Aid Training
2150 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Join the Community Foundation of South Lake for informative classes and advice on mental health first aid. The classes cover common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, how to interact with a person in a crisis, how to connect a person with help, and expanded content on trauma, substance abuse and self-care. The event runs both days from 8am-4pm and more information is available by emailing info@handsofhopeamerica.org
September 14
WWII: Untold Stories from the Greatest Generation
Cooper Memorial Library, Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Take a journey back to D-Day amd the Battle of Normandy almost 80 years ago. The Traveling Museum of WWII Artifacts will be open to the public in room 108 at the library from 3.30pm. This free event is being organised by The Pastfinders of South Lake County, the Genealogical Society and the library. The Zoom window will open at 4.30pm for announcements and the presentation will start at 5pm followed by questions, answers and a book sale. Benjamin Mack-Johnson a documentary filmmaker and author will be in attendance. Registration is optional for in-attendance but required for Zoom. Please register for in-person at the library: https://WWIIUntoldStoriesAtCooperLibrary.eventbrite.com or register for Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/WWIISept14Zoom430EST. To get more information about Pastfinders, their programs, and how to become a member, go to https://pastfindersslc.org. Pastfinders is a non-profit organization that educates the general public on the process of tracing your family tree. Keeping history alive, one generation at a time.
September 16
Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum
E.L.Puryear Building, 243 Lake Ave, Groveland
Come join the Lake County Water Authority (LCWA) in learning everything you ever wanted to know about living on a lakefront. There will be presenters and LCWA staff on hand to talk and teach. Learn about pollinator plants, shoreline birds and plants, as well as Keep Lake Beautiful, Adopt a Lake, Water Quality and Fertilizing. There will be door prizes, coffee and croissants and the chance to learn about LCWA’s new Living Shoreline Grant Program. The event runs from 9am-noon and for more information contact the LCWA on 352-324-6141 extension 0.
September 16
Biblical Counselling and Discipleship Training event
Liberty Baptist Church, 11043 True Life Way, Clermont.
Join Waters Edge Bible Church and learn how to disciple others and how to use the Bible to counsel friends and family. The event fruns from 8am-3.30pm. More information can be obtained by calling 352-717-0570.
September 23
Sips and Salsa Festival
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Mark your calendars for this year’s Sips and Salsa Festival! More than 10,000 people are expected to attend to enjoy live music, dancing, a domino tournament, Fido’s Fiesta Costume Competition, a kid’s zone, plenty of mouth-watering salsa and refreshing drinks. The event runs from 5-10pm and for more information, email the festival hosts, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, at rsvp@southlakechamber-fl.com or call chamber staff on 352-394-4191.
To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.