August 11
Farmers Market
Lake David Park, 450 S Lake Avenue, Groveland
There’s plenty of fresh produce, fruits and veggies on sale at this popular morning event that runs from 9am-1pm.
August 12
Sommer Sports - Cool Sommer Mornings Series #3
Waterfront Park, Clermont
Race #3 of the Cool Sommer Mornings Series featuring a "Real Florida" Attractions theme. Each race of the series has a unique theme and features a sprint and intermediate distance triathlon, a sprint duathlon, intermediate aquabike, and a 5K run/walk. The race starts at 7am and more information is available by visiting www.sommersportsevents.com
August 12
Conquest farms annual grooming competition
9559 Paso Fino Lane, Clermont
Bring your horse or join a team and take part in the farm’s annual grooming contest. There are lots of great prizes up for grabs in the two categories of Best groomed and Best braided (whacky hairstyles allowed!). It costs $15 per entry and family and friends are welcome to attend. Please sign-up and prepay by visiting www.conquestfarms.com or by calling 1-863-242-8042.
August 12-13
Florida Kids and family Expo
Orange County Convention Center, Orlando
This back-to-school event provides a large, air-conditioned space where children can play, ride ponies, create, discover, eat, explore and have fun while you gather new ideas about exciting programs for all ages from more than 200 vendors. Kids can also take photos with their favorite princesses, superheroes and Star Wars characters. Spend a day learning and playing while also walking away with tons of goodies and information on events and activities to start the school year off right.
For more information visit : https://mycentralfloridafamily.com/orlando-expo/
August 16
Clermont Garden Club Open House & New Member Orientation
849 West Ave., Clermont FL. Light refreshments will be served.
If you're thinking about joining a local garden club or would like more information, this is abgreat event for those who love horticulture and gardening. Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Club members meet September through May. New members and guests are warmly welcome. The club facility at 849 West Ave., Clermont is also available to rent for meetings, parties, weddings, etc. by contacting the Club’s rental chairman. at www.clermontgardenclub.com.
August 17
Bingo and Beer Fundraiser
Superior Residences of Clermont, 1600, Hunt Trace Blvd, Clermont
Enjoy a few games of bingo, a raffle and a 50/50 drawing to raise cash to help fight Alzheimer’s Disease. There will be warm baked pretzels and melted cheese and cold beer, soda and water for sale. The fun is from 6-8pm and is open to anyone over the age of 18 years-old.
August 19, 2023
Monthly wine walk
Downtown Clermont (W.Montrose Street)
Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at participating shops. Tickets are $25 and available beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W Montrose St. or online at https://bit.ly/WineStrollSept. Photo ID required.
August 30
Full Moon Bike Ride
Suncreek Brewery, Downtown Clermont
Trek Clermont has organized a fun full moon bike ride for all ages. It will be a nice, gradual bike ride down the Minneola Trailhead and back, starting at the Suncreek Brewery. Everyone is welcome to join the ride that starts at 7.30pm. For more information, call Trek Clermont at 352-536-2453.
Thru September 1
Citrus Art & History Exhibit
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave., Oakland
Learn about the citrus industry and its history at the temporary art exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov.
