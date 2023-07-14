July 15
Project Kid Connect
Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 15855 Hwy 50, Clermont
This year’s backpack and school supplies drive is back. Take the family to pick-up essential school items for free and enjoy activities including Dunk a Deputy. The fun starts at 9am to 12pm. For more information, visit www.lcso.org/projectkidconnect
July 17
Blood Drive
Florida Blue Center, 638 Hwy 50, Clermont
The Florida Blue Center is hosting a blood drive from 9am-2pm. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, OneBlood swag bag and a Wellness check up including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged. Visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 71349.
July 18
Dr James Clark Lecture
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Dr Clark, a senior lecturer at the University of Central Florida, will present a lecture entitled Presidents in Florida. Attendees will take a journey through 250 years of Florida history through the eyes of the presidents. The lecture starts at 5.30pm and for more information contact Robert Rose on 352-536-2283.
July 20
South Lake Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast
Sterling Event Venue, 20524 Cty Road 455, Minneola
Join the SLCC for a monthly breakfast. Minneola Mayor Pat Kelley is guest speaker and he will be talking about the city’s expansion plans. Join the chamber by calling 352-394-4191 or if already a member, email rsvp@southlakechamber-fl.com
July 24-27
Adulting 101
Lake Technical College, 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis.
Teens can attend this Adulting 101 class to learn life skills while figuring out what they want to do in life. The course costs $50. Go to www.laketech.org for more information.
July 24
Yankee Doodle Dandy
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
The Friends of the Library Opera Club will present Yankee Doodle Dandy on Monday July 24 at 1.45pm in Room 108 at the library. Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series.
To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.