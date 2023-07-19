July 20
South Lake Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast
Sterling Event Venue, 20524 Cty Road 455, Minneola
Join the SLCC for a monthly breakfast. Minneola Mayor Pat Kelley is guest speaker and he will be talking about the city’s expansion plans. Join the chamber by calling 352-394-4191 or if already a member, email rsvp@southlakechamber-fl.com
July 21
Downtown Clermont Wine Stroll
West Montrose Street, Clermont
Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at participating shops. Tickets for the event, which runs from 6.30-9pm, cost $25 and are available beginning at 6.30pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W Montrose Street or online at https://bit.ly/WineStrollJuly. Photo ID required.
July 23
Farmer’s market
West Montrose Street, Clermont
Enjoy the outdoors as you shop the market featuring 40 vendors selling local produce, meat, honey, eggs, seafood, hand made gifts and home goods. The market hours are 9am-2pm.
July 24-27
Adulting 101
Lake Technical College, 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis.
Teens can attend this Adulting 101 class to learn life skills while figuring out what they want to do in life. The course costs $50. Go to www.laketech.org for more information.
July 24
Free rock painting
Kehlor Recreation Center, 466, W Minneola Avenue, Clermont.
Teenagers aged 13-18 years-old are invited by the city council’s recreation department to a free rock painting event from 2-5pm.
July 24
Yankee Doodle Dandy
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
The Friends of the Library Opera Club will present Yankee Doodle Dandy on Monday July 24 at 1.45pm in Room 108 at the library. Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series.
July 25
Lunch with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce
Texas Roadhouse, 2457 S. Hwy 27, Clermont
Join staff and Ambassadors for a lunch at one of the chamber member restaurants. The lunch runs from 12-1.30pm and pre-registration is required. For more information, call the chamber on 352-394-4191.
July 25
Mermaid Day
Champions Splash Park, 100 3rd Street, Waterfront Park, Clermont
Mermaids are invited for an evening of water fun, games and activities from 7-9pm. For more details, visit www.clermontfl.gov and look for the community events page.
July 27
Summer Soiree Cocktail Party and Fashion Show
Clermont Brewing Company, 750 W Desoto Street, Clermont
Join Orange Blossom Belle, The Ray Boutique and Gray Collective Boutique for a ladies night out filled with fun and fashion! Enjoy food and drinks from CBC and a fashion show with new summer styles from your favorite downtown boutiques. Doors open at 5:30pm and the show begins at 7:00pm. Seating will be first come first served. The organisers have also teamed up with some amazing local businesses and will be raffling off prize baskets. The $25 ticket includes event entry, exclusive swag bag and two raffle tickets. All raffle proceeds collected during the event will be donated to Bennett's Arc in honor of the Messer Family. Bennett's Arc is a non profit created under Alice's Arc to aid in childhood cancer research and specifically Rhabdomyosarcoma. To learn more about Bennett's story please visit https://www.alicesarc.org/arc/bennett-messer/
July 28 - 31
Friends of Cooper Memorial Library Book Sale
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
This year’s annual book sale will be held at the library Friday and Saturday July 28 and 29 from 9am-3pm and on Monday July 31 from 9am-5pm. There will be books from all genres, a special young adult and children’s section, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and craft supplies on sale! Suggested donations are .25 cents to $1 unless otherwise marked. Local stores, restaurants and friends have also donated gift cards for the raffle. Proceeds will go to fund the many community events supported by the Friends including the children and young adult reading program.
To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.