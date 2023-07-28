July 24-27
Adulting 101
Lake Technical College, 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis.
Teens can attend this Adulting 101 class to learn life skills while figuring out what they want to do in life. The course costs $50. Go to www.laketech.org for more information.
July 26
Mindfulness Park Play Day
Lake David, 450 S. Lake Avenue, Groveland
Families are welcome to this free event which offers crafts and storytime, music and movement activities, and a lot of fun to teach everyone how to navigate change in our lives in a positive way. Crafts are geared towards elementary school kids but all ages are welcome.
July 26
Clermont Needlers
Kehlor Recreation Center, 466 W Minneola Avenue, Clermont.
Learn crochet, knitting, needlepoint and more at this free class that runs from 12-4pm.
July 27
Music and Movement for Littles
Kehlor Recreation Center, 466 W Minneola Avenue, Clermont.
From 10am-11am introduce your little ones to music and movement!
July 27
APtitute 2023 online conference
This is a conference to prepare students for college-level AP classes and other advanced coursework. Sign-up at www.lake.k12.fl.us
July 27
Summer Soiree Cocktail Party and Fashion Show
Clermont Brewing Company, 750 W Desoto Street, Clermont
Join Orange Blossom Belle, The Ray Boutique and Gray Collective Boutique for a ladies night out filled with fun and fashion! Enjoy food and drinks from CBC and a fashion show with new summer styles from your favorite downtown boutiques. Doors open at 5:30pm and the show begins at 7:00pm. Seating will be first come first served. The organisers have also teamed up with some amazing local businesses and will be raffling off prize baskets. The $25 ticket includes event entry, exclusive swag bag and two raffle tickets. All raffle proceeds collected during the event will be donated to Bennett's Arc in honor of the Messer Family. Bennett's Arc is a non profit created under Alice's Arc to aid in childhood cancer research and specifically Rhabdomyosarcoma. To learn more about Bennett's story please visit https://www.alicesarc.org/arc/bennett-messer/
July 28 - 31
Friends of Cooper Memorial Library Book Sale
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
This year’s annual book sale will be held at the library Friday and Saturday July 28 and 29 from 9am-3pm and on Monday July 31 from 9am-5pm. There will be books from all genres, a special young adult and children’s section, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and craft supplies on sale! Suggested donations are .25 cents to $1 unless otherwise marked. Local stores, restaurants and friends have also donated gift cards for the raffle. Proceeds will go to fund the many community events supported by the Friends including the children and young adult reading program.
July 29
Pigskin Kickoff Event
Legends All Stars, 1700 Legendary Blvd, Clermont
Join members of the Lake-Sumter Seminole Club for an evening of great food, drinks, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, FSU trivia contest and a cornhole tournament. Tickets cost $35 on Eventbrite or at the door and all proceeds go to scholarships for local Lake and Sumter Co. students. The fun is from 5.30-8.30pm and guests include Women’s Golf Coach Amy Bond and Chris Frazier from Spearatics
July 29
Handmade Craft Show
E. L. Puryear Building, 243 S. Lake Ave., Groveland
All items at this Groveland Historical Society event are handcrafted by area crafters and artists. The sale will run 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Email GrovelandHistory@gmail.com.
