July 7

First Friday Chamber Connection

620 W. Montrose St. Clermont, 

 The South Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a First Friday Chamber Connection. This event is a structured speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders. It runs from 7.15-8.30am. More details can be obtained by calling the SLCC on 352-394-4191

July 7

Gatorland!

Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola

Have fun at this free event and meet animals of the reptile kind! All ages are welcome and the fun starts at 11am.

July 8

Taco ‘Bout a Fundraiser

Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd, Clermont

The Kiwanis Club of Clermont has organized a Taco fundraiser to benefit The Neighborhood Center’s Kids School Break Feeding Program. Tickets for the event that runs from 12-3pm, cost $20 and includes a taco buffet and beverages. Donations are also welcome at the event, particularly peanut butter, cereal bars, fruit cups, canned pasta, boxed mac and cheese and apple sauce cups.

July 10

Coffee with the Chamber

Just Love Coffee, 1615 Fl-50, Ste 400, Clermont

Meet the South Lake Chamber of Commerce for Coffee with the Chamber where members can network at a local member coffee shop. Jumpstart your Monday morning with a cup of coffee and networking with local business professionals. The meeting is from 8.30-9.30am. More details can be obtained by calling the SLCC on 352-394-4191

July 11

The Porchdogs Band

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Sever Drive, Clermont

Local band The Porchdogs  will be performing at the library as part of the ongoing Cooper Concert Series. The Porchdogs share accordion-driven Louisiana Cajun and New Orleans classics and the concert starts at 5.30pm. For more information contact Robert Rose on 352-536-2283

July 11

Pirates Day

Champions Splash Park, 100 3rd Street, Waterfront Park, Clermont

Take your friends for a swashbuckling time of water fun, games and activities. The event, which is hosted by the city council, runs from 5-7pm and more details can be found at www.clermontfl.gov

July 14

The Minneola Firefighters

Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola

Hear a story, learn about fire safety and get a tour of Minneola’s Big Red fire truck. The free fun starts at 11am.

July 14

Movies at CML

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont

Families are welcome to this free event at the library. All movies are PG-13 rated and there are free refreshments. The movie starts at 10am. For more information contact Robert Rose on 352-536-2283

July 17

Blood Drive

Florida Blue Center, 638 Hwy 50, Clermont

The Florida Blue Center is hosting a blood drive from 9am-2pm. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, OneBlood swag bag and a Wellness check up including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged. Visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 71349

To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.

 

