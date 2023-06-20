June 21
Kings Ridge Kar Klub Antique Car Show
Superior Residences, 1600 Hunt Trace Blvd, Clermont
The Kar Klub is hosting an antique car show at the assisted living facility from 2-4pm. The event is sponsored by Superior Residences and Vitas Healthcare. There will be refreshments and hot dogs. Contact Superior Residences on 352-394-5549 for more information.
June 21
Thrive Clermont Summer Pop-Up
Lake David, 450 S. Lake Ave, Groveland
Registration is now open for Thrive Clermont’s Summer Pop-ups. The events offer more than a dozen skill building activities, food and fun for teens ages 13-18. These activities include basics of American sign language, cake decorating, photography, video production, chess tactics, K-9 officers, create your own spice blends and long boarding. Register at www.thriveclermont.org
June 22
Learn gardening techniques
Cooper Memorial Library, 252 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Landscape designer, author and horticulturist Teresa Watkins will host a gardening techniques workshop. She specializes in unique, beautiful and sustainable landscapes. The event starts at 5.30pm
June 23
Mak’s Variety Show
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola
Enjoy a show that includes juggling, magic, visual and physical comedy and audience participation. The magic starts at 11am and is free for all ages!
June 24
Women’s Council of Realtors present Bags and Bubbles
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S.Hwy 27, Clermont
Join members of the Women’s Council of Realtors and the Fabulous Flockers for a Bags and Bubbles fundraising event. There will be a handbag and purse auction, champagne and charucterie board, a live auction with lots of fabulous bags and goodies and special guest models from Clermont FD and PD.Tickets cost $50. The groups are fundraising for local children and families.
June 24
Mega Food Trucks
City Hall Park, 685 W. Montrose Street, Clermont
There will be more than 50 food trucks for you to choose your favorite food from during this special event that runs from 4-9pm. Visit www.clermontdowntown.com/megafoodtrucks for more information.
June 25
Clermont Brews – Craft Beer Festival
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Beer lovers - you’re invited to Lake County’s biggest craft beer event. Pay one price for admissions and sample as many beers as you like for no additional cost. The event runs from 12-5pm. Tickets range in cost from $34.99 to $99.99 for VIP admission.
June 26
Carmen The Opera
Cooper Memorial Library, 252 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Join the Friends of the Library Opera for a special performance of the opera, Carmen at 1.45pm in room 108. Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series.
June 28
Taste of Clermont
3195 Heritage Hills Blvd, Clermont
Come sample the culinary tastes of Clermont. Local vendors will have samples for you to experience and buy. Proceeds will support EMT and paramedics through the Frankie Valente Scholarship Fund, a charity that provides assistance to our much needed First Responders. Please visit www.THFVSFUND.com
June 30
JiggleMan! Free Friday morning performance
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola
One zany dude presents an exciting comedy show for all ages, shapes and sizes. Be prepared to volunteer to assist. The fun starts at 11am.
