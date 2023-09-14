September 13/14
Mental Health First Aid Training
2150 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Join the Community Foundation of South Lake for informative classes and advice on mental health first aid. The classes cover common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, how to interact with a person in a crisis, how to connect a person with help, and expanded content on trauma, substance abuse and self-care. The event runs both days from 8am-4pm and more information is available by emailing info@handsofhopeamerica.org
September 14
WWII: Untold Stories from the Greatest Generation
Cooper Memorial Library, Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Take a journey back to D-Day amd the Battle of Normandy almost 80 years ago. The Traveling Museum of WWII Artifacts will be open to the public in room 108 at the library from 3.30pm. This free event is being organised by The Pastfinders of South Lake County, the Genealogical Society and the library. The Zoom window will open at 4.30pm for announcements and the presentation will start at 5pm followed by questions, answers and a book sale. Benjamin Mack-Johnson a documentary filmmaker and author will be in attendance. Registration is optional for in-attendance but required for Zoom. Please register for in-person at the library: https://WWIIUntoldStoriesAtCooperLibrary.eventbrite.com or register for Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/WWIISept14Zoom430EST. To get more information about Pastfinders, their programs, and how to become a member, go to https://pastfindersslc.org. Pastfinders is a non-profit organization that educates the general public on the process of tracing your family tree. Keeping history alive, one generation at a time.
September 15
Charlie Grinker explores the 70’s era
Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 US Hwy 27, Clermont
Get ready to transport yourself to the dynamic era of the 1970s with Emmy and Peabody Award winner Charlie Grinker as your guide! Set your sights on a decade of vibrancy, controversy, and groundbreaking moments that continue to shape our world.
This is your invitation to a journey that transcends time and history. Don't miss out because as we always say, "There's Always More to the Story." Get your tickets today at www.clermontpac.com or by calling the Box Office at (352)394-4800. The event starts at 2pm.
September 15
Clermont Main Street Wine Stroll
W. Montrose Street, Clermont
Explore the city’s Downtown Clermont while sampling 20 wines at participating locations. It costs $25 and starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are available from 5.30pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W Montrose Street or online at https://bit.ly/WineStrollSept
September 16
Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum
E.L.Puryear Building, 243 Lake Ave, Groveland
Come join the Lake County Water Authority (LCWA) in learning everything you ever wanted to know about living on a lakefront. There will be presenters and LCWA staff on hand to talk and teach. Learn about pollinator plants, shoreline birds and plants, as well as Keep Lake Beautiful, Adopt a Lake, Water Quality and Fertilizing. There will be door prizes, coffee and croissants and the chance to learn about LCWA’s new Living Shoreline Grant Program. The event runs from 9am-noon and for more information contact the LCWA on 352-324-6141 extension 0.
September 16
Walk like MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) annual 5k walk
Waterfront, Clermont
The Clermont Police department has partnered again with MADD to host this great event to bring awareness to the dangers associated with drunk and drugged driving. The event will be timed for those registered as 5K participants. Registration for adults is $30, youth is $20 and dogs is $10. For more information, call 407-831-6233 or email Kristi McElroy on Kristi.mcelroy@madd.org
September 16
Biblical Counselling and Discipleship Training event
Liberty Baptist Church, 11043 True Life Way, Clermont.
Join Waters Edge Bible Church and learn how to disciple others and how to use the Bible to counsel friends and family. The event fruns from 8am-3.30pm. More information can be obtained by calling 352-717-0570.
September 17
‘Bells Across America”
Eustis Historical Museum, “The Clifford House,” 536 N Bay Street, Eustis
Come join members of the Ocklawaha Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Eustis Mayor Michael Holland to celebrate Constitution Week of September 17-23. If you have a bell, take it along and be sure to be arrive at 3.30pm ready for the bell ringing at 4pm.
September 18/19
Author events – Lee Cockerell and Chris McMurray
Sunshine Book Co, 647 Lake Avenue, Clermont
Come and meet two local authors who will be at the bookstore to chat about their books. Visitwww.sunshinebookco.com for more details.
September 20
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Blood Drive
855, W. DeSoto Street, Clermont
The VFW blood drive will be open to the public from 9-4pm. Look out for the Big Red Bus or call for an appointment. There will be e-certificates, and t-shirts up for grabs and snacks and beverages after you donate. Call Bob Farrell on 352-250-2052 for more details or to book an appointment.
September 20
South Lake Career Fair
Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 US Hwy 27, Clermont
Find a job and set-up interviews at this popular job fair that runs from 10am-1pm.
September 21
Saxophonist Nate West in concert
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
At 5.30pm, soulful Nate West will perform a mix of ballads and up-beat tempo grooves. For more information call 352-536-2283.
September 22
New Beginnings of Central Florida Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Orange County National Golf Course, Winter Garden
Help South Lake’s homeless community by signing-up to attend this exciting fund-raiser. It’s open to everyone particularly teams of four. Register online at: https://www.nbcfl.org/event-tickets/golf. Visit: www.NBCFL.org. Email: Info@nbcfl.org or call: 352-404-6946.
September 23
Create a Succulent Dish Garden
Clermont Garden Club,
Join members of the Clermont Garden Club for a fun and hands-on event where you can learn how to create your own succulent dish garden. Fee includes materials and instructions for creating your own mini-garden to take home. Payment by Check or Cash is $35. Payment via Eventbrite with Credit Card is $39.19. (Payment may be made the day of the workshop with prior approval). The event runs from 10am-noon.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/create-a-succulent-dish-garden-tickets-700413233837?aff=oddtdtcreator
September 23
Nature Fest
Oakland Nature Preserve, 747 Machete Trail, Oakland
Nature Fest is just around the corner! The preserve is delighted to announce that Imagine our Florida @imagineourfloridainc will be at the event, and they are bringing their Ambassador Gopher Tortoise, Slow Momma.
IOF’s mission is to educate and empower the people of Florida to become a voice for our wildlife, advocate for environmental stewardship, and coexist within our unique ecosystems.
Make sure to mark your calendars for 10am to 2pm to join the fun.
September 23
Free Flu Shots
Florida Blue, 638 E. Hwy 50, Clermont.
Florida Blue is giving away free flu shots to anyone who needs them, regardless of insurance. The vaccinations are available to anyone ages 3 years and older and everyone who receives a flu shot will receive a $10 Publix card. The $0 flu shot clinic runs from 10am-1pm.
September 23
Showcase of Citrus 5th annual Pumpkin Ponderosa
15051 Frank Jarrell Road, Clermont
Join the Showcase for its annual pumpkin event from 9am-6.30pm. Families can pick their perfect pumpkins, take family pics, feed exotic and farm animals, have a Monster Truck adventure, go gem mining , play in the playground and enjoy some great food! Free parking and admission. Call 352-394-4377 or visit www.showcaseofcitrus.com for more information.
September 28
Sandy Back Porch concert
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Sandy Back Porch will return to the library for a concert. The band will perform 70’s rock covers from artists including Neil Young, John Denver, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Eagles and more. The concert starts at 5.30pm.
September 30
Kicking Cancer Kickball Tournament
Minneola Trailhead Park, 315 Madison Street, Minneola
In partnership with The Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, the tournament starts at 9am. There will be games, food trucks, music, kids activities and much more. A trophy will be awarded to the winning team. For more information and to register teams, call the City of Minneola on 352-394-3598.
October 1
Craft Fair - Shalom Y'All
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 US Hwy 27, Clermont
Shalom Y’All is an outreach program at Congregation Sinai in Groveland. Its goal is to expand togetherness by achieving community while enjoying friendships, culture, education, and embracing our Jewish heritage. Come join members for their fourth craft fair from 12-4:00.
