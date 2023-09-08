September 8/9
Celebrate America Makers Market
Blessed Sacramento Catholic Church, 720 12th Street, Clermont
Members of the church have organised a makers market featuring handmade crafts, gifts, home and holiday décor, a food court, live entertainment and kids activities, with free parking and admission. The sale runs on September 8 from 4-9pm and on September 9 from 9am-6pm. Please visit www.mybscc.org for more information.
September 9
Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society
Welcome back gathering - Native Plant Favorites
Green Isle Gardens 11303 St. RT 33, Groveland, FL 34736
What better way to celebrate Native Plant Month than gathering at Green Isle Gardens! We'll start with a behind the scenes tour of the native nursery and take in all the exciting changes happening there. Then learn about native plant favorites, upcoming events and projects. Plant donations for the native butterfly & wildlife habitat garden project at Cagan Crossings Library will be collected at the meeting. The event runs from 9-9.30 – 11am. Bring a beverage, light snacks will be provided. All are welcome.
September 9
River Clermont Craft Fair
796 Hooks Street, Clermont
Come eat, shop and have a great time at the craft fair! There will be over 50 vendors, including plants, food, macrame, photography prints, clothes, jewelry and much, much more! The fair runs from 10am-2pm.
September 13/14
Mental Health First Aid Training
2150 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Join the Community Foundation of South Lake for informative classes and advice on mental health first aid. The classes cover common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, how to interact with a person in a crisis, how to connect a person with help, and expanded content on trauma, substance abuse and self-care. The event runs both days from 8am-4pm and more information is available by emailing info@handsofhopeamerica.org
September 14
WWII: Untold Stories from the Greatest Generation
Cooper Memorial Library, Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Take a journey back to D-Day amd the Battle of Normandy almost 80 years ago. The Traveling Museum of WWII Artifacts will be open to the public in room 108 at the library from 3.30pm. This free event is being organised by The Pastfinders of South Lake County, the Genealogical Society and the library. The Zoom window will open at 4.30pm for announcements and the presentation will start at 5pm followed by questions, answers and a book sale. Benjamin Mack-Johnson a documentary filmmaker and author will be in attendance. Registration is optional for in-attendance but required for Zoom. Please register for in-person at the library: https://WWIIUntoldStoriesAtCooperLibrary.eventbrite.com or register for Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/WWIISept14Zoom430EST. To get more information about Pastfinders, their programs, and how to become a member, go to https://pastfindersslc.org. Pastfinders is a non-profit organization that educates the general public on the process of tracing your family tree. Keeping history alive, one generation at a time.
September 15
Clermont Main Street Wine Stroll
W. Montrose Street, Clermont
Explore the city’s Downtown Clermont while sampling 20 wines at participating locations. It costs $25 and starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are available from 5.30pm at Wheatley Realty Group, 664 W Montrose Street or online at https://bit.ly/WineStrollSept
September 16
Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum
E.L.Puryear Building, 243 Lake Ave, Groveland
Come join the Lake County Water Authority (LCWA) in learning everything you ever wanted to know about living on a lakefront. There will be presenters and LCWA staff on hand to talk and teach. Learn about pollinator plants, shoreline birds and plants, as well as Keep Lake Beautiful, Adopt a Lake, Water Quality and Fertilizing. There will be door prizes, coffee and croissants and the chance to learn about LCWA’s new Living Shoreline Grant Program. The event runs from 9am-noon and for more information contact the LCWA on 352-324-6141 extension 0.
September 16
Walk like MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) annual 5k walk
Waterfront, Clermont
The Clermont Police department has partnered again with MADD to host this great event to bring awareness to the dangers associated with drunk and drugged driving. The event will be timed for those registered as 5K participants. Registration for adults is $30, youth is $20 and dogs is $10. For more information, call 407-831-6233 or email Kristi McElroy on Kristi.mcelroy@madd.org
September 16
Biblical Counselling and Discipleship Training event
Liberty Baptist Church, 11043 True Life Way, Clermont.
Join Waters Edge Bible Church and learn how to disciple others and how to use the Bible to counsel friends and family. The event fruns from 8am-3.30pm. More information can be obtained by calling 352-717-0570.
September 16
Fiesta on the Lake
Lake David Park, 450, S Lake Avenue, Groveland
Celebrate Groveland’s first fiesta on the lake! This is Groveland city’s first Hispanic music and food festival! The event will be held at Lake David and there will be latin music and dancing, food trucks, Mariachi bands, flamingo dancers, flag twirlers and more!
September 20
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Blood Drive
855, W. DeSoto Street, Clermont
The VFW blood drive will be open to the public from 9-4pm. Look out for the Big Red Bus or call for an appointment. There will be e-certificates, and t-shirts up for grabs and snacks and beverages after you donate. Call Bob Farrell on 352-250-2052 for more details or to book an appointment.
September 21
Saxophonist Nate West in concert
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
At 5.30pm, soulful Nate West will perform a mix of ballads and up-beat tempo grooves. For more information call 352-536-2283.
September 22
New Beginnings of Central Florida Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Orange County National Golf Course, Winter Garden
Help South Lake’s homeless community by signing-up to attend this exciting fund-raiser. It’s open to everyone particularly teams of four. Register online at: https://www.nbcfl.org/event-tickets/golf. Visit: www.NBCFL.org. Email: Info@nbcfl.org or call: 352-404-6946.
September 23
Sips and Salsa Festival
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Mark your calendars for this year’s Sips and Salsa Festival! More than 10,000 people are expected to attend to enjoy live music, dancing, a domino tournament, Fido’s Fiesta Costume Competition, a kid’s zone, plenty of mouth-watering salsa and refreshing drinks. The event runs from 5-10pm and for more information, email the festival hosts, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, at rsvp@southlakechamber-fl.com or call chamber staff on 352-394-4191.
September 28
Sandy Back Porch concert
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Sandy Back Porch will return to the library for a concert. The band will perform 70’s rock covers from artists including Neil Young, John Denver, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Eagles and more. The concert starts at 5.30pm.
