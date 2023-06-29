June 28
Taste of Clermont
3195 Heritage Hills Blvd, Clermont
Come sample the culinary tastes of Clermont. Local vendors will have samples for you to experience and buy. Proceeds will support EMT and paramedics through the Frankie Valente Scholarship Fund, a charity that provides assistance to our much needed First Responders. Please visit www.THFVSFUND.com
June 28
Wacky Wednesday
Jimmy Thomas Memorial Park, 150 W.Pomelo Street, Groveland
Every Wednesday throughout the summer, the City of Groveland’s Parks and Community Services has organized free events for the kids with water slides, activities, ice cream, live animals and more! The events are from 11-1pm.
June 29
The Messengers musical trio
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Sever Drive, Clermont
Local band The Messengers will be performing at the library at 5.30pm as part of their Johnny Cash tribute series of concerts. For more information contact Robert Rose on 352-536-2283.
June 29
Citrus Art and History Exhibit
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W.Petris Ave, Oakland
Join the center for the grand opening of this special exhibition featuring Oakland’s origins in the citrus industry and the Great Vegetable Region. Learn about the original citrus and vegetable farms and major players in the industry all the while enjoying the sounds of Banjo Player and Oakland resident Anthony Dixon. The exhibition runs from June 29-September 1.
June 30
JiggleMan! Free Friday morning performance
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola
One zany dude presents an exciting comedy show for all ages, shapes and sizes. Be prepared to volunteer to assist. The fun starts at 11am.
July 4
Clermont’s July 4 celebrations
Waterfront Park, Clermont
Clermont city is hosting its annual Red, White and Boom July 4 event featuring a host of bands and singers including Finesse, Solid State and The Crew with host Rod-Z.
There will be a fun pie-eating contest and a kids’ Little Fire Cracker costume competition. With a dress code of red, white and blue, the fun starts at Waterfront Park, Clermont, from 7-10pm, with fireworks at 9.15pm.
For more information, please visit www.clermontfl.gov.
July 7
Gatorland!
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola
Have fun at this free event and meet animals of the reptile kind! All ages are welcome and the fun starts at 11am.
July 8
Taco ‘Bout a Fundraiser
Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd, Clermont
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont has organized a Taco fundraiser to benefit The Neighborhood Center’s Kids School Break Feeding Program. Tickets for the event that runs from 12-3pm, cost $20 and includes a taco buffet and beverages. Donations are also welcome at the event, particularly peanut butter, cereal bars, fruit cups, canned pasta, boxed mac and cheese and apple sauce cups.
July 11
The Porchdogs Band
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Sever Drive, Clermont
Local band The Porchdogs will be performing at the library as part of the ongoing Cooper Concert Series. The Porchdogs share accordion-driven Louisiana Cajun and New Orleans classics and the concert starts at 5.30pm. For more information contact Robert Rose on 352-536-2283
