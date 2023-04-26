April 24

Friends of the Library Opera Club Presents Amadeus

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series, 1:45 p.m. in Room 108.

EVTOL Technology Explained

At the latest Men’s Club of Kings Ridge meeting, guest speaker Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto, will discuss electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) technology. If not a member of the men’s club and interested in this specific function, call Forrest Coleman at 352-394-2385.

April 27

Ribbon Cutting  

Florida Cancer Specialists, 1340 N. Hancock Rd., Clermont

The South Lake Chamber of Commerce will be at the event, 4:30 p.m.

October Mountain Washtub Band

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

As a part of the Cooper Concert Series, the band, led by Don and Cookie Polly, will perform, 5:30 p.m. Enjoy country, folk, pop and gospel tunes

April 28

Movies Under the Stars

Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St., Clermont

Bring the whole family for an outdoor screening of “Cruella” (PG-13), 7 p.m. Next up: “Encanto” May 19.

Visit https://www.clermontfl.gov/254/Events.

Business Accelerator Series

Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St., Clermont

Every month, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce explores topics on how small businesses can accelerate growth through conversations with industry experts. This month features Helen G. Sneed with Drive The Goal, 8–9 a.m. $10 includes catered breakfast. Visit https://bit.ly/40uIF4A.

April 28–30

Leesburg Bikefest

Concerts will include Buckcherry on Friday, Warrant on Saturday and Whey Jennings on Sunday. Also, the Full Throttle Bike Show will be a must for motorcycle enthusiasts and vendors will have everything from motorcycle accessories and parts to apparel, leather goods and more. Events will be held at multiple locations. Visit www.LeesburgBikefest.com.

April 28–30

Seussical the Musical

Clermont Performing Arts Center,

3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont

The Moonlight Players’ production features favorite Dr. Seuss characters in a fantastical musical extravaganza. Show dates are April 21– 23 and April 28–30, with showtimes Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Visit https://clermontperformingarts.com/seussical.

April 29

Awareness, Education and Opportunities to Partner

Clermont First Baptist Church,

 2751 Hartwood Marsh Rd., Clermont

Hosted by Courageous and Free, the program will present information on human trafficking, 2–4 p.m.

25th Annual World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

Lake Hiawatha Preserve, 450 12th St., Clermont

No experience necessary to participate at the outdoor event, 9:30 a.m. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and enclosed shoes. Bring water for hydrating and a folding chair if needed. Call 321-303-9804 or email SonyaL.Dumas@gmail.com.

AdventHealth U Run U Pick Blueberry 5K

Southern Hills Farm, 16651 Schofield Rd., Clermont

Trek through clay roads and the farm, 7 a.m., then enjoy a pancake breakfast and pick a pint of blueberries.

Visit https://bit.ly/3LqrRHD.

May 3

Family History Research  

Cooper Memorial Library, Room 221,

2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

This class will cover the various types of obituary notices and their genealogy value. The phases of the US Naturalization Process will be explored and their connection to the U.S. Census, along with Alien Files in the Natural Archives Database, the history of U.S. visas needed/used by ancestors, 1–3 p.m. Presented by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society.

Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.

May 4

Mary Lincoln

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

First-person historical presenter and lecturer Valerie Gugala will bring the Civil War-era First Lady to life in a historical performance, 5:30 p.m.

Call 352-536-2283 or email robert.rose@mylakelibrary.org.

Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation

Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake

The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m.

Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov.

Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.

Spring Concert in the Park

Kirk Park, 17436 Division St., Montverde

The market begins at 4 p.m., with music by Wish Radio Band starting at 6 p.m. Call 407-469-2681. This is the last concert until 2024. Visit http://www.mymontverde.com.

Kashmir

Clermont Performing Arts Center,

3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont

The Led Zeppelin tribute show is on the national touring scene with a playlist filled with classics, 7:30 p.m. Call 352-394-4800.

Visit https://clermontperformingarts.com/kashmir-show.

May 6

Spring Garden Festival

Clermont Garden Club, 849 West Ave, Clermont

Consult with master gardeners from the Lake County Extension Office while shopping for specialty plants and unique garden art from local home and garden vendors, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Attendees to the festival can also buy raffle tickets to win beautiful baskets and enjoy food and. Limited parking will be available in front of the club.

May 13

Gopher Tortoise Program

Lake Louisa State Park Ranger Station,

7305 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont

Join the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society for a special combined program. Ranger Josie Galvan will share her knowledge of these gentle creatures before leading a walk to a nearby area to establish a new gopher tortoise habitat, planting the seeds of some of their favorite natives for foraging. The state park has a large tortoise population and seeding this newly established site will help prevent crowding, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Bring a chair, gloves, water, trowel and hat, and wear sunscreen, long pants and sturdy shoes. Transportation to the habitat site will be available for those with mobility issues. The free program is open to all ages. Service hour verification for Bright Future Scholars and Boy and Girl Scouts will be given.

May 20

Music on Lake Minneola

2nd dock in Minneola north of Clermont Boat Ramp, Clermont

The Kiwanis Club of South Lake will host a fundraiser for the Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund, noon–4 p.m. Playing on the rooftop will be Mark Houghton and Renegade Fusion Band.

To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.

Recommended for you