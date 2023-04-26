April 24
Friends of the Library Opera Club Presents Amadeus
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series, 1:45 p.m. in Room 108.
EVTOL Technology Explained
At the latest Men’s Club of Kings Ridge meeting, guest speaker Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto, will discuss electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) technology. If not a member of the men’s club and interested in this specific function, call Forrest Coleman at 352-394-2385.
April 27
Ribbon Cutting
Florida Cancer Specialists, 1340 N. Hancock Rd., Clermont
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce will be at the event, 4:30 p.m.
October Mountain Washtub Band
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
As a part of the Cooper Concert Series, the band, led by Don and Cookie Polly, will perform, 5:30 p.m. Enjoy country, folk, pop and gospel tunes
April 28
Movies Under the Stars
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St., Clermont
Bring the whole family for an outdoor screening of “Cruella” (PG-13), 7 p.m. Next up: “Encanto” May 19.
Visit https://www.clermontfl.gov/254/Events.
Business Accelerator Series
Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St., Clermont
Every month, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce explores topics on how small businesses can accelerate growth through conversations with industry experts. This month features Helen G. Sneed with Drive The Goal, 8–9 a.m. $10 includes catered breakfast. Visit https://bit.ly/40uIF4A.
April 28–30
Leesburg Bikefest
Concerts will include Buckcherry on Friday, Warrant on Saturday and Whey Jennings on Sunday. Also, the Full Throttle Bike Show will be a must for motorcycle enthusiasts and vendors will have everything from motorcycle accessories and parts to apparel, leather goods and more. Events will be held at multiple locations. Visit www.LeesburgBikefest.com.
April 28–30
Seussical the Musical
Clermont Performing Arts Center,
3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont
The Moonlight Players’ production features favorite Dr. Seuss characters in a fantastical musical extravaganza. Show dates are April 21– 23 and April 28–30, with showtimes Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Visit https://clermontperformingarts.com/seussical.
April 29
Awareness, Education and Opportunities to Partner
Clermont First Baptist Church,
2751 Hartwood Marsh Rd., Clermont
Hosted by Courageous and Free, the program will present information on human trafficking, 2–4 p.m.
25th Annual World Tai Chi & Qigong Day
Lake Hiawatha Preserve, 450 12th St., Clermont
No experience necessary to participate at the outdoor event, 9:30 a.m. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and enclosed shoes. Bring water for hydrating and a folding chair if needed. Call 321-303-9804 or email SonyaL.Dumas@gmail.com.
AdventHealth U Run U Pick Blueberry 5K
Southern Hills Farm, 16651 Schofield Rd., Clermont
Trek through clay roads and the farm, 7 a.m., then enjoy a pancake breakfast and pick a pint of blueberries.
Visit https://bit.ly/3LqrRHD.
May 3
Family History Research
Cooper Memorial Library, Room 221,
2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
This class will cover the various types of obituary notices and their genealogy value. The phases of the US Naturalization Process will be explored and their connection to the U.S. Census, along with Alien Files in the Natural Archives Database, the history of U.S. visas needed/used by ancestors, 1–3 p.m. Presented by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society.
Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.
May 4
Mary Lincoln
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
First-person historical presenter and lecturer Valerie Gugala will bring the Civil War-era First Lady to life in a historical performance, 5:30 p.m.
Call 352-536-2283 or email robert.rose@mylakelibrary.org.
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m.
Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov.
Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Spring Concert in the Park
Kirk Park, 17436 Division St., Montverde
The market begins at 4 p.m., with music by Wish Radio Band starting at 6 p.m. Call 407-469-2681. This is the last concert until 2024. Visit http://www.mymontverde.com.
Kashmir
Clermont Performing Arts Center,
3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont
The Led Zeppelin tribute show is on the national touring scene with a playlist filled with classics, 7:30 p.m. Call 352-394-4800.
Visit https://clermontperformingarts.com/kashmir-show.
May 6
Spring Garden Festival
Clermont Garden Club, 849 West Ave, Clermont
Consult with master gardeners from the Lake County Extension Office while shopping for specialty plants and unique garden art from local home and garden vendors, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Attendees to the festival can also buy raffle tickets to win beautiful baskets and enjoy food and. Limited parking will be available in front of the club.
May 13
Gopher Tortoise Program
Lake Louisa State Park Ranger Station,
7305 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont
Join the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society for a special combined program. Ranger Josie Galvan will share her knowledge of these gentle creatures before leading a walk to a nearby area to establish a new gopher tortoise habitat, planting the seeds of some of their favorite natives for foraging. The state park has a large tortoise population and seeding this newly established site will help prevent crowding, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Bring a chair, gloves, water, trowel and hat, and wear sunscreen, long pants and sturdy shoes. Transportation to the habitat site will be available for those with mobility issues. The free program is open to all ages. Service hour verification for Bright Future Scholars and Boy and Girl Scouts will be given.
May 20
Music on Lake Minneola
2nd dock in Minneola north of Clermont Boat Ramp, Clermont
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake will host a fundraiser for the Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund, noon–4 p.m. Playing on the rooftop will be Mark Houghton and Renegade Fusion Band.
To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.