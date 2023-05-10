May 10
Cooper Free Concert series
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Local singer-songwriter Christina Vukel will be performing at the library at 5pm.
Contact Robert Rose at 352-536-2283 for more details
May 11
How to use My Heritage DNA
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Sever Drive, Clermont
Enjoy a fun time with Pastfinders who are hosting a meeting on how to use MyHeritage DNA results in family research. Topics include photo editing, talking heads, the new CM Explainer, segments match and clustering. Beginners and experts are welcome. The meeting starts at 4.30pm. No registration is required. For a Zoom hybrid meeting access and for more information, visit https://Pastfindersslc.org.
May 12
Moms on Main Street Mother’s Day Shopping
Downtown Clermont
Moms are invited to go shopping in Downtown Clermont this Mother’s Day weekend. Pick up a map from any of these stores: 4 Oak Lane Apparel, Orange Blossom Belle or Sunshine Book Co. to see which other shops are participating in the event. There will be fun surprises in stores, signature Mother’s Day cocktails and a drawing at 5.30pm. The event is from 10-5pm and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.clermontdowntown.com
May13
How to grow flowers in Florida
Howey Homestead, 11321 Sipe Lane, Howey-in-the-Hills
Come and join local flower farmer Susie Smith as she hosts a class about her process for growing local and unique flowers in the Central Florida growing zone. The class fee of $40 includes vase/supplies and blooms to create and take home a fresh mixed bouquet. Registration is required for the event which runs from 9-1am. Visit www.HoweyHomestead.com for more details.
Gopher Tortoise Program
Lake Louisa State Park Ranger Station,
7305 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont
Join the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society for a special combined program. Ranger Josie Galvan will share her knowledge of these gentle creatures before leading a walk to a nearby area to establish a new gopher tortoise habitat, planting the seeds of some of their favorite natives for foraging. The state park has a large tortoise population and seeding this newly established site will help prevent crowding, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Bring a chair, gloves, water, trowel and hat, and wear sunscreen, long pants and sturdy shoes. Transportation to the habitat site will be available for those with mobility issues. The free program is open to all ages. Service hour verification for Bright Future Scholars and Boy and Girl Scouts will be given.
May 17
Cooper Free Concert series
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Jubilant Strings, an orchestra ensemble of local middle and high school students, will be playing at the library at 4pm. Contact Robert Rose at 352-536-2283 for more details.
May 20
Music on Lake Minneola
2nd dock in Minneola north of Clermont Boat Ramp, Clermont
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake will host a fundraiser for the Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund, noon–4 p.m. Playing on the rooftop will be Mark Houghton and Renegade Fusion Band.
May 22
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
The Friends of the Library Opera Club will present Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at 1.45pm in Room 108. Attendees can watch the opera for free and discuss as part of an ongoing educational series. Contact Robert Rose at 352-536-2283 for more details.