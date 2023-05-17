May 17
Cooper Free Concert series
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Jubilant Strings, an orchestra ensemble of local middle and high school students, will be playing at the library at 4pm. Contact Robert Rose at 352-536-2283 for more details.
May 19
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce Monthly Breakfast
Clermont City Center, 620 W Montrose Street, Clermont
The SLCC is hosting its monthly breakfast from 7.15-8.30am. Guest speaker is Alan Hays, Lake County Supervisor of Elections. Contact the SLCC for more information at 352-394-4191
May 20
Music on Lake Minneola
2nd dock in Minneola north of Clermont Boat Ramp, Clermont
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake will host a fundraiser for the Officer Conrad Buckley Police Academy Scholarship Fund, noon–4 p.m. Playing on the rooftop will be Mark Houghton and Renegade Fusion Band.
School’s out summer bash
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Schools out and it’s time for the kids to celebrate! Join BlueLight Health for a party to welcome in the summer. There will be a dance party, games, face painters, balloon twisters, vendors and more family fun! The event runs from 10am-1pm with admission $10 for ages 3 and up with all proceeds to benefit BlueLight Health, a local non-profit focused on putting an end to childhood obesity through education and wellness advocacy. More details are available from www.bluelighthealth.org
May 22
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
The Friends of the Library Opera Club will present Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at 1.45pm in Room 108. Attendees can watch the opera for free and discuss as part of an ongoing educational series. Contact Robert Rose at 352-536-2283 for more details.
May 27
Friends of Lake Louisa State Park 5K Run, Walk or Roll
Lake Louisa State Park, 7305 US Hwy 27
The Friends of Lake Louisa State Park are hosting the 5K run from 7.30-10.30am. It costs $40 to take part and registration ends May 26. To register, go to www.runsignup.com All proceeds will benefit the park.
June 3
Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Step into paradise at the 10th annual Caribbean Jerk Festival, presented by the Caribbean American Association of Lake County (CAALC). This free, family friendly cultural event supports the Lake Steel Orchestra and raises funds for scholarships given to Lake County high school seniors. The festival includes everything from jerk style chicken and pork to tropical drinks, island treats and live music. Other activities include a limbo contest, dance lessons, domino games and a kid’s zone. The event runs from 12-9pm. More information can be found at www.CAALC-FL.org or by calling 352-978—0813
June 4
Leader of the Lake Invitational Masters Series Rowing
Lake County Rowing Boathouse, Lake Minneola, Clermont
The Leader of the Lake Regatta is back! Lake County Rowing is hosting the competition on beautiful Lake Minneola. Get ready for fun and competition at this special event that runs from 7.30-2.30pm. More information is available by visiting www.Rowlcra.org
June 14
Adult summer reading kick-off concert
Cagan Crossing Community Library,
16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
Enjoy a special musical performance by Paul DeRitter to celebrate the beginning of Summer Reading at the library. This Flag Day, Paul will play patriotic music and tunes from the 50’s and 60’s. All ages are welcome to this free event. No signs-up necessary, just turn up and enjoy! The concert runs from 5-7pm. More information is available from the library by calling 352-243-1840
To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.