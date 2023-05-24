May 27
Friends of Lake Louisa State Park 5K Run, Walk or Roll
Lake Louisa State Park, 7305 US Hwy 27
The Friends of Lake Louisa State Park are hosting the 5K run from 7.30-10.30am. It costs $40 to take part and registration ends May 26. To register, go to www.runsignup.com All proceeds will benefit the park.
Family History Class
Groveland Historical Society and Museum
, 243 S Lake Avenue, Groveland
This is a beginner’s class for all ages. Attendees will learn how to set-up family accounts through two major genealogy sites including Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.com and begin creating your own family tree. Bring your phone or laptop to get started online or you can start with the free forms provided. Seating is limited for the event, which runs from 4-6pm. Email grovelandhistory@gmail.com to reserve a seat.
1970’s Karaoke Night
Groveland Historical Society and Museum, 243 S Lake Avenue, Groveland
1970’s babies are welcome to showcase their vocal talents at a special karaoke night with the decade’s best country and rock n roll music by DJ O’Riley. Local restaurant Bruno’s Kitchen will provide food for purchase at the event which runs from 6-10pm. For more information, visit the Facebook page Groveland Historical Society and Museum.
May 28
Grand Re-opening of the Citrus Tower
145 N Hwy 27, Clermont
The iconic Citrus Tower has undergone extensive renovations and improvements under the wing of new owner Ralph Messer. Join the team for a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony to be attended by local Congressman Daniel Webster. The ceremony will be followed by a Family Fun Day. Everyone is welcome to the event which starts at 9am. For more information, call 352-394-4061 or email info@CitrusTower.com
June 1
Summer Baseball Program
Jimmy Thomas Memorial Park, Groveland
Former Major League Baseball players will offer a free clinic to youths aged 6-16 years old from 5.30-8.30pm. The Major League Baseball Players Alumni ‘s Legends for Youth clinic will teach the fundamentals of the game. The event, which is sure to be popular, is open to all kids and more details regarding registration are available by visiting www.groveland-fl.gov/events
June 3
Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Step into paradise at the 10th annual Caribbean Jerk Festival, presented by the Caribbean American Association of Lake County (CAALC). This free, family friendly cultural event supports the Lake Steel Orchestra and raises funds for scholarships given to Lake County high school seniors. The festival includes everything from jerk style chicken and pork to tropical drinks, island treats and live music. Other activities include a limbo contest, dance lessons, domino games and a kid’s zone. The event runs from 12-9pm. More information can be found at www.CAALC-FL.org or by calling 352-978—0813
June 4
Leader of the Lake Invitational Masters Series Rowing
Lake County Rowing Boathouse, Lake Minneola, Clermont
The Leader of the Lake Regatta is back! Lake County Rowing is hosting the competition on beautiful Lake Minneola. Get ready for fun and competition at this special event that runs from 7.30-2.30pm. More information is available by visiting www.Rowlcra.org
June 6
Thrive Clermont Summer Popups
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Thrive Clermont is hosting a special evening for kids aged 13-18. Activities include photography, chess tactics, soapmaking, the art of journaling, American sign language, creative writing and an introduction to meditation. There will also be a day in the life of a police officer, college essay writing, calligraphy, eating and drinking the rainbow and a tour of the historic village. It costs $10 to join the fun and it includes dinner and all activities. For more information about the event that runs from 6-8.30pm, visit www.ThriveClermont.org
June 7
Schools out for summer patio party
Twistee Treat, 4269 S Hwy 27, Clermont
Come celebrate the start of summer with a cool treat! Kids can enjoy a dance party, lawn games, bubble machines and of course, ice cream! The event runs from 5-9pm. Visit the Twistee Treat Clermont Facebook page for more details.
June 14
Adult summer reading kick-off concert
Cagan Crossing Community Library,
16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
Enjoy a special musical performance by Paul DeRitter to celebrate the beginning of Summer Reading at the library. This Flag Day, Paul will play patriotic music and tunes from the 50’s and 60’s. All ages are welcome to this free event. No signs-up necessary, just turn up and enjoy! The concert runs from 5-7pm. More information is available from the library by calling 352-243-1840
June 21
Thrive Clermont Summer Popups
Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Avenue, Groveland
Thrive Clermont is hosting a special evening for kids aged 13-18. Activities include photography, create your own spice blends, a day in the life of a firefighter, aquaponics, robotics, pier fishing, Groveland Police Department drones, dogs and detective work, American sign language and college essay writing. Tickets cost $10 to join the fun and it includes dinner and all activities. For more information about the event that runs from 6-8.30pm, visit www.ThriveClermont.org
