May 3
Family History Research
Cooper Memorial Library, Room 221,
2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
This class will cover the various types of obituary notices and their genealogy value. The phases of the US Naturalization Process will be explored and their connection to the U.S. Census, along with Alien Files in the Natural Archives Database, the history of U.S. visas needed/used by ancestors, 1–3 p.m. Presented by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.
May 4
Mary Lincoln
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
First-person historical presenter and lecturer Valerie Gugala will bring the Civil War-era First Lady to life in a historical performance, 5:30 p.m. Call 352-536-2283 or email robert.rose@mylakelibrary.org.
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Lady Lake Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
Kwanis Club of Clermont Prayer Breakfast
The Wesley Center, 715 W. Juanita St, Clermont.
Event benefiting The Boys and Girls Club of Lake and Sumter counties. Starts at 7.15am and tickets cost $15 donation. Contact Kassier Kyler-Murry 352-361-6965 for details.
May 6
Spring Concert in the Park
Kirk Park, 17436 Division St., Montverde
The market begins at 4 p.m., with music by Wish Radio Band starting at 6 p.m. Call 407-469-2681. This is the last concert until 2024. Visit http://www.mymontverde.com.
Kashmir
Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont
The Led Zeppelin tribute show is on the national touring scene with a playlist filled with classics, 7:30 p.m. Call 352-394-4800. Visit https://clermontperformingarts.com/kashmir-show.
Founders Day
Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Celebrate the 98th Howey-in-the-Hills Founder’s Day with music, a self-guided mansion tour ($5), an artisan market, food and more, 10am-3pm. Visit https://www.thehoweymansion.com
Founder’s Day Citrus Festival
Central Park, behind Marianne Beck Memorial Library,
Howey-in-the-Hills
The 98th Howey-in-the-Hills celebration will run from noon-5pm. Visit https://www.howey.org
Kiwanis Club of Clermont annual yard sale fundraiser
12552 Scottish Pine Lane, Clermont
The yard sale benefits the Read to Sydney Program and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont. It starts at 8am-1pm. Donations are welcome - call Thom on 407-247-8595 for collection.
May 10
Cooper Free Concert series
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Local singer-songwriter Christina Vukel will be performing at the library at 5pm.
Contact Robert Rose at 352-536-2283 for more details
May 13
Gopher Tortoise Program
Lake Louisa State Park Ranger Station,
7305 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont
Join the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society for a special combined program. Ranger Josie Galvan will share her knowledge of these gentle creatures before leading a walk to a nearby area to establish a new gopher tortoise habitat, planting the seeds of some of their favorite natives for foraging. The state park has a large tortoise population and seeding this newly established site will help prevent crowding, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Bring a chair, gloves, water, trowel and hat, and wear sunscreen, long pants and sturdy shoes. Transportation to the habitat site will be available for those with mobility issues. The free program is open to all ages. Service hour verification for Bright Future Scholars and Boy and Girl Scouts will be given.