 

June 14

Adult summer reading kick-off concert

Cagan Crossing Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont

Enjoy a special musical performance by Paul DeRitter to celebrate the beginning of Summer Reading at the library. This Flag Day, Paul will play patriotic music and tunes from the 50’s and 60’s. All ages are welcome to this free event. No signs-up necessary, just turn up and enjoy! The concert runs from 5-7pm. More information is available from the library by calling 352-243-1840.

June 14

Edible Landscapes 

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont

This free program will teach you how easy it is to grow food within your native plant garden. You’ll learn about sustainable methods to design, install and how to maintain an edible garden including composting, rain barrels and holistic ways of fertilizing. Presenters Victor Ortega and Banks Hilfrich from My Dragonfly Gardens will be presenting and one lucky winner with get a gift certificate for $100 off any MDG service. The event starts at 5pm and runs until 7pm. It is sponsored by the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. Call the library on 352-536-2275 for more information.

June 15-17

Book Sale

Marion Baysinger Memorial Library, 756 W. Broad Street, Groveland

Friends of the Marion Baysinger Memorial Library is holding a sale of gently used books. Visitors can also buy DVDs, puzzles and CDs at the event where you can also purchase tickets to be entered into the Summer Sports Fun drawing. The winner will receive a Logan soccer ball, jump ropes, bubble wands, whiffle balls and more! Come to the library from noon-7pm June 15, 10am-3pm June 16 and all-day June 17. The proceeds will fund library programs for all ages. Contact the library on 352-429-5840

June 15

Cellar Door Comedy Series

Southern on 8th restaurant, 801 W. Montrose Street, Clermont

Comedian James Yon will appear at the restaurant as part of its Cellar Door Comedy Series from 8pm with the doors opening at 6.30pm Tickets for the event cost $20. Call the restaurant on 352-394-7777 for more details.

June 15

Movies@CML

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont

The library will feature a free family movie rated PG-13 and below at 10am. This free event includes refreshments. Contact the library on 352-536-2275 for more details.

June 16

Mr Harley’s Kids Concert

Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola

Bring the kids to shake, laugh, sing and dance to music! The event starts at 11am and all ages are welcome.

June 16

Citrus Tower Family Food Truck Night

The Citrus Tower, 141 US Hwy 27, Clermont

Every third Friday of the month, the Citrus Tower is hosting family food truck nights. There will be craft vendors and food trucks including Between Breads, Rockin Rolls, Asian Brothers, Orlando Snow Cones, East Coast tacos and many more! The event runs from 5-9pm.

June 16 Juneteenth Day Celebrations “Discovering Our Roots’

Lake David Park amphitheater, 450 S. Lake Ave, Groveland

The city of Groveland event promises cultural dance performances, live music, DJ Mix on wheels, entertainment, vendors and a BBQ competition. The free event runs from 5-9pm and more information is available by visiting www.groveland-FL.gov/events 

June 21

Kings Ridge Kar Klub Antique Car Show

Superior Residences, 1600 Hunt Trace Blvd, Clermont

The Kar Klub is hosting an antique car show at the assisted living facility from 2-4pm. The event is sponsored by Superior Residences and Vitas Healthcare. There will be refreshments and hot dogs. Contact Superior Residences on 352-394-5549 for more information.

June 21

Thrive Clermont Summer Pop-Up

Lake David, 450 S. Lake Ave, Groveland

Registration is now open for Thrive Clermont’s Summer Pop-ups. The events offer more than a dozen skill building activities, food and fun for teens ages 13-18. These activities include basics of American sign language, cake decorating, photography, video production, chess tactics, K-9 officers, create your own spice blends and long boarding. Register at www.thriveclermont.org

June 22

Learn gardening techniques

Cooper Memorial Library, 252 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont

Landcsape designer, author and horticulturist Teresa Watkins will host a gardening techniques workshop. She specializes in unique, beautiful and sustainable landscapes. The event starts at 5.30pm

June 23

Mak’s Variety Show

Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola

Enjoy a show that includes juggling, magic, visual and physical comedy and audience participation. The magc starts at 11am and is free for all ages!

June 24

Mega Food Trucks

City Hall Park, 685 W. Montrose Street, Clermont

There will be more than 50 food trucks for you to choose your favorite food from during this special event that runs from 4-9pm. Visit www.clermontdowntown.com/megafoodtrucks for more information.

June 25

Clermont Brews – Craft Beer Festival

Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont

Beer lovers  - you’re invited to Lake County’s biggest craft beer event. Pay one price for admissions and sample as many beers as you like for no additional cost. The event runs from 12-5pm. Tickets range in cost from $34.99 to $99.99 for VIP admission.

To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.

 

