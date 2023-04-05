Neighbors helping neighbors
Love Groveland is a 501(c)(3) organization that started in September 2017.
“We provide food to our neighbors in need on a weekly basis, every Tuesday night 5:30–7 p.m. We have grown from assisting 30 families a week to over 100 families each week, with an average distribution of 2,000 meals per week,” said Melissa Roy, president of Love Groveland and ministry assistant at First Baptist Church Groveland.
Love Groveland is an outreach program of the church, located at 137 E. Cherry Street in Groveland.
“It takes at least 40 volunteers every week to keep this outreach functioning,” she said. “We have a crew that packs grocery bags, a group that unloads deliveries and sets up the weekly distribution area, as well as drivers to pick up and deliver food donations, parking attendants to keep our patrons safe, and volunteers to do the actual Tuesday Night Food Distribution.”
For more information on this community outreach, visit lovegroveland.org or call 352-429-2651.
Hospitality for all
At Muse Bar & Bistro in Clermont, located at 2385 S. Highway 27 in Clermont, paying guests aren’t the only ones enjoying the restaurant’s tasty farm to table offerings.
Every Monday, Muse Bar & Bistro is closed to the general public. Instead, the restaurant and Straub Family Foundation Inc. offer Community Day, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., for food-insecure families in the community every Monday. The guests are served a free three-course meal.
The restaurant opened last fall with this schedule, and it continues serving the community in this way. Muse Bar & Bistro cofounder Aaron Straub has over 30 years of restaurant experience and has a passion for addressing food insecurity.
Want to help support his efforts? One hundred percent of donations go toward the Community Day program. To donate, go to https://gofund.me/9378e0c7.
For more information, call 352-227-3020 or visit www.musebarbistro.com.