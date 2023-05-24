Students from more than 40 different countries graduated from Montverde Academy during the school’s 110th commencement ceremony this month.
The students, affectionately known as Eagles were accepted to top-ranked colleges like the University of Chicago; Duke University; Northwestern University; Rice University and the Washington University in St. Louis.
Graduating students were also accepted into the University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Los Angeles; Carnegie Mellon University; Emory University; Georgetown University; New York University; University of Southern and many others.
The Class of 2023 was offered 17.4 million dollars in academic scholarships, and 52 percent of Montverde seniors received academic merit scholarships. The graduating class had 42 Distinguished Scholars and 39 Cum Laude Society inductees, including the valedictorian and salutatorian.
Valedictorian Trevor Turnquist from Clermont addressed fellow graduates at the Commencement ceremony.
In his speech, Trevor shared a lesson passed down to him from his father: “Have you ever walked past a fruit tree when you’re hungry and thought to grab a piece of fruit? Your first thought might be to reach for the lowest piece, the one that is the easiest to reach.
“However, on closer inspection, you notice the scratches and bruises from humans and animals trying to get it. Then, you look up the tree and notice a fresh, unharmed piece at the top, but it requires a climb to get to. Do you put in the effort and take the risk for the better fruit, or do you go for the one that is easy to get to?”
Turnquist started at Montverde Academy when he was in kindergarten. He graduated with a 4.51 GPA and completed 13 Advanced Placement courses.
He took 31 courses throughout his tenure in the Upper School, earned an A in each of his courses, and scored a 1550 on his SAT, all while being a member of the Lacrosse Team the past two years.
Turnquist was a Distinguished Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Science Honor Society, a commended National Merit Scholar, and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
