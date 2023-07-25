Last summer, the Lake County Historical Museum hosted a screening of “The Search for the Atocha,” a History Channel documentary about the search for the shipwreck Nuestra Senora de Atocha and the adventures – and misadventures – of treasure hunters led by Mel Fisher.
The program was a hit, and the museum will once again present a Mel Fisher-focused event, again featuring an appearance by Fisher’s granddaughter, Nichole Johanson, as well as screening of a different Atocha-related film, titled “Atocha: Quest for Treasure.”
At the Aug. 6 event, the Lake County Historical Museum also will have a new Mel Fisher exhibit unveiling at the museum, located at the Historic Courthouse, first floor, at 317 W. Main Street in Tavares.
The odyssey of the shipwreck and its sunken treasure began in 1622 near the Florida Keys, when the Nuestra Senora de Atocha went down in a hurricane. There it stayed for more than 300 years, until treasure hunter Mel Fisher and his team found the wreck site in the mid-1980s, along with thousands of artifacts, including silver and gold coins.
According to the official Mel Fisher library and museum, the Spanish vessel “carried over 200,000 hand stamped silver coins from mints in Potosi, Lima and Mexico City.” More than 260 people died when the heavily laden ship sank, along with literally tons of valuable cargo.
After the wreck was discovered in the mid-1980s, authentic and reproduced coins were offered for sale, and jewelry stores around the nation welcomed Atocha representatives and their mementos for special sales events. The romantic mystique of treasure hunting captured the attention of many who wanted to own a piece of history, especially the antique coins, along with bracelets and other items made from silver bars found at the wreck site.
The 16-year journey to find the shipwreck held both adventure and heartbreak for Fisher, his family and crew, as their search led to the loss of his son, daughter-in-law and a hired diver in a tragic boat accident in 1975. Fisher died in 1998 at age 76.
Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available at the free event, and donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 352-343-9890 or email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com. Visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.