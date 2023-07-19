A Clermont stylist who gives free haircuts and back-to-school items to local kids desperately needs donations.
Michelle Lundy, who owns Expose Hair Loft on Highway 50, has hosted her event for eight years and never had a problem securing donations to help.
This year, she is struggling to find help and is asking businesses and individuals in the community for help to provide school kids with the supplies they need to start the school year off right.
“We host an event every year that is mostly attended by young girls who want a nice hairstyle so that they can look their best when they go back to school,” Lundy said.
“Each person leaves with a backpack full of notebooks, pencils, markers, erasers – everything they need to start the school year. I like to make sure we can help as many kids as possible.
“This year I have been unable to secure donations for some reason, so I truly need help to make sure this year’s haircuts and backpacks give-away is a success.”
Michelle’s free back-to-school event is on August 6 at the salon, which is in the Sunnyside Plaza on Highway 50, Clermont.
If anyone can help with donations, please call Michelle at the salon on 352-432-5939 or Michelle’s cell phone 321-663-5169.