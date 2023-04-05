Renee Lowe flocked

Renee Lowe and the Fabulous Flockers of South Lake are delivering Easter eggs to those who donate to their group.

 PHOTOS BY LARRY H. OSKIN/NEWS LEADER.

The Fabulous Flockers of South Lake have organized a fancy Easter Egg Drop fundraiser.

A minimum of 50 to 100 eggs with fun-filled candies and treats, as well as one Golden Egg, can be ordered and delivered to South Lake home addresses. Each Golden Egg will have a gift from a local South Lake business. Eggs will be hidden in front yards and on porches for children to find.

