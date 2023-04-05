The Fabulous Flockers of South Lake have organized a fancy Easter Egg Drop fundraiser.
A minimum of 50 to 100 eggs with fun-filled candies and treats, as well as one Golden Egg, can be ordered and delivered to South Lake home addresses. Each Golden Egg will have a gift from a local South Lake business. Eggs will be hidden in front yards and on porches for children to find.
Deliveries will be made on April 7 and April 8, 8–10 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis. Each order will be alerted at least 20 minutes prior to arrival by text messages. Donations start at $50.
For each home Egg Drop order, one Easter Egg Basket will also be given to a needy child and family by working with local churches, schools and family service organizations. Donations from this event will also be given to support the May 6 Women’s Build Day for volunteers to help build houses for Habitat for Humanity.
The Flocker volunteer mission is to “Be a Flamingo. Stay Balanced. Stand by Your Flock & Always be Fabulous,” according to Renee Lowe, who said, “Flockers is an opportunity for everyone of all ages to do fabulous things together and to support our community.”
Since 1991, Women Build volunteers have come together to build stronger, safer communities. Volunteers work under the guidance of professionals alongside future Habitat homeowners. This project supports their mission for women to help women and families with a positive and powerful message. Visit https://www.habitat.org/volunteer/near-you/women-build.