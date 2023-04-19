Hike the newly opened Scrub Point Preserve in the Clermont area and see how many species you can spot. This 98-acre site was purchased by the Lake County Water Authority to protect and conserve the shoreline of Johns Lake.
The preserve is located on a peninsula jutting into Johns Lake from the south shore on the Lake County side of the lake. Previously inaccessible to the public before construction of a new road, it has been open to the public since February.
The property has a variety of habitats, from dry scrub areas to the lakeshore, supporting numerous species of plants and animals.
Scrub Point Preserve is located between Clermont and Oakland, at 12000 Eddy Drive, Winter Garden.
Join the free naturalist-led hike on April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon and learn about this unique preserve.
RSVP with the LCWA office at 352-324-6141, ext. 0. The hike is limited to 15 participants, so make your reservation soon.
For more information, visit lcwa.org.