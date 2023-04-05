The Pastfinders Cultural and Genealogical Community Showcase was recently held at Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont to help local residents explore their ancestry and learn about all of the resources available to them today.

Hosted by the Pastfinders of South Lake Genealogical Society, the free event was attended by various groups, including Scottish Highland Dancers, Caribbean American Association of Lake County, Daughters & Sons of the American Revolution, Clermont Historical Society, Jewish Friends of Kings Ridgel Congregation Sinail Cooper Library Writer’s Group, Oak Tree Cemetery, Orlando Hanfu Club, Lake County Tri-City NAACP and The International Student Exchange.

