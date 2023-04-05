The Pastfinders Cultural and Genealogical Community Showcase was recently held at Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont to help local residents explore their ancestry and learn about all of the resources available to them today.
Hosted by the Pastfinders of South Lake Genealogical Society, the free event was attended by various groups, including Scottish Highland Dancers, Caribbean American Association of Lake County, Daughters & Sons of the American Revolution, Clermont Historical Society, Jewish Friends of Kings Ridgel Congregation Sinail Cooper Library Writer’s Group, Oak Tree Cemetery, Orlando Hanfu Club, Lake County Tri-City NAACP and The International Student Exchange.
The Center for Dance & Performing Arts of Oakland shared an array of live Scottish dance performances directed by Dr. Kathryn Austin, a dance educator of over 40 years.
“We are grounded in heritage,” she said. “We give our dancers and performers the opportunity to grow as dancers while learning about another culture and its traditions. I came to Highland dance as a result of my mother’s journey to find our ancestral roots. This set me on the path to impacting our community by sharing this traditional dance form.”
The film “Finding Samuel Lowe” also was presented, depicting a Harlem African American, Chinese Jamaican woman looking for her father and her family roots.
“This was the first cultural event hosted by Pastfinders. Our goal was to bring awareness to the local heritage, historical and lineage groups that are available in our community. I hope everyone learned something and had a great time. I know I did,” said Anjanette Mercer, Pastfinders of South Lake Genealogical Society president.
Pastfinders regularly hold virtual and in-person discussions, lessons, meetings, movies, speakers and special showcase events. Their library section is a treasure trove of historical books, photographs, documents and resources. The Cooper Memorial Library offers free access to Ancestry.com and other genealogical sites. Pastfinders of South Lake Genealogical also offers access to the Digital Library of America in connection with the Lake County Library System to research, preserve, protect and share Lake County history.
April 5, the group will begin a series of beginner genealogy classes at the library. April 13, it will host a hybrid Zoom event researching German civil and parish records. Irish family research events are held on Zoom every third Monday of each month, and a DNA special interest group meets via Zoom the second Wednesday of each month.