Seniors in need of a helping hand and a friend need look no further than LovExtension, a non-profit that serves the whole of Lake County.
LovExtension offers a wide range of services aimed to give seniors, retired veterans and the disabled a better quality of life.
The organization offers free foods including fresh fruit, meats, canned goods, cleaning items, toilet paper and incontinence products to help stretch the budgets of their vulnerable clients.
Staff also share gently used medical equipment and connections to other local community resources.
Currently, they have a weekly rotation of around 200 deliveries to people living in homes, in tents, shelters, cars and the homeless.
Linda Gregorski of Clermont is a client of LovExtension and she cannot recommend the non-profit highly enough.
“LovExtension is a very friendly service helping all of us with limited incomes and those who really need it,” said Gregorski.
Angie Ortega has been a client for three months and she said: “They really do help us with food and other products. I am so lucky to have found them.”
LovExtension relies on volunteer support, donations and sponsorships to continue its important work in Lake County where the need for help has increased since the Covid pandemic.
Volunteers are needed to help pack foods and products to deliver to clients and in order for the service to meet the growing need in the community, more financial donations would be appreciated.
Linda Krupski, who founded LovExtension in 2001 with the help of her friend Nancy Hartkop, said: “We have truly super people who work with us. No one gets paid, yet we really do have an enthusiastic team of willing volunteers.”
Anyone interested in the services LovExtension offers should fill out a simple questionnaire detailing their needs and their preferred products, particularly if there are special dietary needs such as diabetes.
Krupski said: “The people we serve come from all walks of life, not knowing they could one day be in this challenging situation.”
LovExtension is based at 22 East Alfred Street, Tavares. 32778.
For more information, call LovExtension on 352 669 1121. Clients are also encouraged to visit www.lovextension.com or email LindaK@LovExtension.com