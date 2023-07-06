Clermont’s finest restaurants and eateries served-up delicious treats to raise funds for a local charity June 28 at this year’s Taste of Clermont.
The popular sold-out event to support the Frankie Valente Scholarship Fund attracted hundreds of locals eager to sample delicious entrees, deserts, and drinks from 18 of Clermont’s favorites.
More than $6,000 was raised to support EMT and paramedic education and to help provide tuition, books and supplies for their studies.
“The relationship between the Frankie Valente Scholarship Fund and our food vendors was amazing,” said event organizer Tony Valente.
“We were promoting local cuisine while also supporting out local area EMT and paramedics.”
Guru Indian Restaurant served full dinners to attendees, the Crooked Can served full beers, Owen’s Ice Cream Factory served frozen treats and donated a free ice-cream for a year to the raffle, while the Reggae Café of Groveland donated foods and great coffee.
Other supporters included Gators of Clermont, the Friar Tuck restaurant, La Piccolina, Clermont’s Oyster Bar, Piesano’s, Root and Branch, Wolfhound Irish Pub, Nothing Bundt Cake, Sonny’s BBQ, Oracabessa Catering, Michael’s Alley and Mac’d Out.
The Frankie Valente Scholarship was started by Tony and Joyce Valente. In January 2018, their son Frankie went to work as an Emergency Medical Tech – and he never came home. He passed away suddenly in the line of duty, leaving his family struggling to come to terms with their loss.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, a friend stopped by and gave the Valente’s a check for $500 to use the money towards a scholarship in their son’s name for future EMT or paramedic students.
The donation was the first of many to the fund, that officially started in April 2018. Since then, more than 17 scholarships have been donated.
“Frankie shared his passion by dedicating his life to helping others by succeeding as an EMT. His desire to help as many people as possible inspired this non-profit organization,” said Tony Valente.
“His power to make people smile and laugh could ease any situation and it was one of the main things that made him a skilled professional in treating patients.”
The next event to be held on October 14 2023 will be a Casino Night with games, prizes and entertainment.
For more information, call 585-500-9140 or visit www.thefvsfund.com