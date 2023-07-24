backpacks

From free backpacks stuffed full of school supplies to free haircuts, many people and businesses in the South Lake community have organized events to ensure our kids have everything they need for a successful new school year.

We have complied a list of the main events that are open to every family who needs help and remember, there is absolutely no shame in needing assistance and we encourage everyone to take their kids and pick-up their supplies.

Back to School Backpack bash

July 29 - 10-2pm

1322 Excalibur Road (East Ridge High School)

Free backpacks and hair cuts

Event hosted by Beyond the Gate and Chapter 27 (FCCD)

City of Mascotte Back-to-School Bash

July 29 – 1-4pm

460 Midway Avenue, Mascotte

Free backpacks and fun!

Tel: 352-429-3341 for more details.

The River Clermont Church

July 29 – from 10am

3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont

More than 400 backpacks are being given away, gift cards and cash prizes.

Email contact@Riverclermont.com for all the details.

City of Groveland Back 2 School backpack bash

July 29 – From 10am

The Nathaniel Community Gymnasium, Hope Church, 13806 FL-33, Groveland, FL 34736

Around 600 backpacks for K-8 grade students are available crammed with school supplies.

Visit WWW.GROVELAND-FL.GOV/35/EVENTS/

Champions Barber Studio 

July 29 – 3-6pm

670, W Montrose Street, Clermont

Free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies

Call the salon on 352-321-5713 for all the details.

Texas Roadhouse Back-to-School Family Fun night

August 1 - 4-8pm

2457 S. Highway 27, Clermont

Event organized by Clermont’s Fabulous Flockers includes vendors, games, school supply giveaways, goodies, and discounted family meals.

Florida Blue Back to School

August 5 – 10am-1pm

638 E. Hwy 50, Clermont

Free backpacks and school supplies (maximum three per family), interactive activities, healthy snacks and drinks and live music

Call 352-242-6800 for more details.

Lake County Back to School Expo

August 5 – from 9am

Minneola City Hall, 800 N. Hwy 27, Minneola

Event organized by the Greater Clermont Area Raves, Reviews and Rants

School supplies for all grades, snacks, crafts, kids’ entertainment, and helpful school information.

Expose Hair Salon 

August 6 – 9-5pm

Sunnyside Plaza, Hwy 50, Clermont

Free hairstyles and school supplies, food, and fun!

Call the salon on 352-432-5939 for more information.

Confidence Culture for Teen Girls and School supply giveaway

August 12 – 12-2pm

466 W Minneola Avenue, Clermont

Doors open at 11.30 for this event that offers food, fun, school supplies and confidence tricks for teenage girls.

Pre-register at BLTempowersME.com/Events 

Charities Across South Lake are offering free backpacks and school supplies. Please visit www.AcrossSouthLake.org for more information.

