From free backpacks stuffed full of school supplies to free haircuts, many people and businesses in the South Lake community have organized events to ensure our kids have everything they need for a successful new school year.
We have complied a list of the main events that are open to every family who needs help and remember, there is absolutely no shame in needing assistance and we encourage everyone to take their kids and pick-up their supplies.
Back to School Backpack bash
July 29 - 10-2pm
1322 Excalibur Road (East Ridge High School)
Free backpacks and hair cuts
Event hosted by Beyond the Gate and Chapter 27 (FCCD)
City of Mascotte Back-to-School Bash
July 29 – 1-4pm
460 Midway Avenue, Mascotte
Free backpacks and fun!
Tel: 352-429-3341 for more details.
The River Clermont Church
July 29 – from 10am
3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont
More than 400 backpacks are being given away, gift cards and cash prizes.
Email contact@Riverclermont.com for all the details.
City of Groveland Back 2 School backpack bash
July 29 – From 10am
The Nathaniel Community Gymnasium, Hope Church, 13806 FL-33, Groveland, FL 34736
Around 600 backpacks for K-8 grade students are available crammed with school supplies.
Visit WWW.GROVELAND-FL.GOV/35/EVENTS/
Champions Barber Studio
July 29 – 3-6pm
670, W Montrose Street, Clermont
Free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies
Call the salon on 352-321-5713 for all the details.
Texas Roadhouse Back-to-School Family Fun night
August 1 - 4-8pm
2457 S. Highway 27, Clermont
Event organized by Clermont’s Fabulous Flockers includes vendors, games, school supply giveaways, goodies, and discounted family meals.
Florida Blue Back to School
August 5 – 10am-1pm
638 E. Hwy 50, Clermont
Free backpacks and school supplies (maximum three per family), interactive activities, healthy snacks and drinks and live music
Call 352-242-6800 for more details.
Lake County Back to School Expo
August 5 – from 9am
Minneola City Hall, 800 N. Hwy 27, Minneola
Event organized by the Greater Clermont Area Raves, Reviews and Rants
School supplies for all grades, snacks, crafts, kids’ entertainment, and helpful school information.
Expose Hair Salon
August 6 – 9-5pm
Sunnyside Plaza, Hwy 50, Clermont
Free hairstyles and school supplies, food, and fun!
Call the salon on 352-432-5939 for more information.
Confidence Culture for Teen Girls and School supply giveaway
August 12 – 12-2pm
466 W Minneola Avenue, Clermont
Doors open at 11.30 for this event that offers food, fun, school supplies and confidence tricks for teenage girls.
Pre-register at BLTempowersME.com/Events
Charities Across South Lake are offering free backpacks and school supplies. Please visit www.AcrossSouthLake.org for more information.