About half of the water many Floridians use each day is sprinkled on their lawns, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.
“And for most of us, the water used on our lawns comes from a water supply utility, which means it is fresh, drinkable and useable inside your home,” the agency says.
Now that we’re in the rainy season, supplemental sprinkling of lawns likely isn’t needed on a regular schedule.
If you don’t have rain or other water sensors and your lawn has gotten enough water from recent rainfall, you can turn off your irrigation system and save not only natural resources, but money, too.
Turn your system back on if needed and, of course, only on designated watering days.
Did you know watering lawns before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. can be more efficient than other times of day? Doing so reduces losses from evaporation and wind that can occur during the middle of the day, according to the water management district.
“This also allows the water to seep into the ground to the grass and plant roots, promoting healthier plants with deep root systems,” it says.
For more information and tips on water usage, visit https://waterlessflorida.com.