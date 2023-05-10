Groveland school kids got the chance to celebrate national Arbor Day by planting two live oak trees at the city’s David Blanks Park at South Street and Gadson Street.
Not even the gloomy weather could dampen the spirits of the crowd, which included students from Hope Preparatory School and the Elese Tomlin Community Center, plus city workers, council members and community volunteers.
At the event on April 28, Things that Grow Nursery in Groveland donated the trees and taught the children about the importance of plants and trees to our community and planet.
Groveland resident Robin Maynard provided hydroponic grow tubes. Hydroponics is a type of horticulture which involves growing plants without soil, by using water based mineral nutrient solutions.
After the tree planting, the students were treated to ice cream, thanks to Iceelicious and they also received souvenir Arbor Day pencils, stickers and puzzles.
“It was really informative, and the kids had a ball,” said Mayor Evelyn Wilson.
For more information about the city of Groveland, which is one of the fastest growing communities in Florida, please visit www.groveland-fl.gov