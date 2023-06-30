The City of Groveland is set to roll out its annual 4th of July extravaganza at Lake David Park 450 S. Lake Ave.
The festivities will run from 4 p.m. - 9:30 pm and will include popular country music stars, including local fan favorite, Randall Crawford, Grammy-nominated James Otto and country-rap star Cowboy Troy.
There will be food trucks galore; a car show that promises to thrill the most passionate classic, antique and muscle car lovers; a kids’ zone; Firecracker Pageant; and of course, a spectacular fireworks display starting at 9:15 PM.
While the 4th of July is a national holiday, it has long been considered a signature event at the City of Groveland with annual festivities and fireworks dating back many decades.
The festival will be held along the full length of newly renovated Lake David Park, a popular destination that stretches from Lake Avenue and Orange Street (eastbound State Road 50) to several blocks south.
In the 1950s and 1960s, the holiday celebration included old-fashioned favorites, such as a watermelon seed-spitting contest, dunk tank and a Miss Groveland contest.
Many traditions still exist, especially a spectacular firework show that climaxes the day's events.
The 4th of July at Lake David is free, and the public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy the concerts and fireworks. Pets on a leash are welcome.
More information is available at www.Groveland-FL.gov/events.