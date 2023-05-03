Driving through beautiful South Lake County, you would never know what horticultural magic lies in residents’ gardens.
It’s a gorgeous place in the spring, and recently members of the Clermont Garden Club were able to see first-hand the secrets that are hidden in this area.
The club hosted its 18th Garden Walk April 15 and attendees were given the opportunity to tour private residential gardens in Clermont and Minneola.
Homeowners and club members proudly gave guided tours of their private gardens and were happy to answer questions and give suggestions to inquisitive visitors.
Highlights of the walk included manicured lawns, ornamental plants, organic vegetable patches and even butterfly gardens, fountains, garden sculptures and a koi pond.
Several of the gardens were designed to reduce or eliminate the need to irrigate grass, and the homeowners were only too glad to talk about the process.
Back at the clubhouse, members were able to buy caladium bulbs sourced from Lake Placid, Florida, which is the caladium capital of the world.
There were also door prizes and raffles to win baskets.
This year’s Garden Walk proved to be a huge success, thanks to the program chairs, Marilyn Paone and Margaret Piper and a list of generous sponsors from the community.
The Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Members meet every third Wednesday of the month from May through September at the clubhouse located at 849 West Avenue, Clermont.
Doors open at 9.30am and the meetings start at 10am. New members and guests are always welcome.
Please visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com for more information and to rent the club’s facility for weddings, special occasions and parties