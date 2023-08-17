Have you ever wondered where you came from? Who were your ancestors and what brought them to America?
If you’ve ever thought about your origins, then you’re going to want to enroll in a series of new beginner genealogy classes starting-up in South Lake this Fall.
The classes will be held virtually on three Wednesdays in the months of September and October by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society.
There are different sessions you can enroll in and each one requires a separate registration. You are welcome to take as many of the courses as you want, free of charge. The sessions are:
Session 1: Introducing Immigration Facts, Review the Genealogy Research Plan, Exploring Features of Genealogy Search Engines. This presentation introduces immigration facts and how they in turn can spur research efforts. A basic step-by-step genealogy research plan is shown. The features of several genealogy research engines are pointed out and one software genealogy program is presented. Participants see the purpose and benefits of various types of Family Group pedigree charts. September 6th from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Session 2: Digging into Vital Records, Uncovering Census Basics, Avoiding Research Errors, etc. In this family history research class, become acquainted with types of vital records, learn how to recognize first and second sources, interpret census, naturalization, and military draft registration data. You will see how to avoid common research mistakes and see the varieties of simple family tree publications. Class handouts will be highlighted during the presentation and emailed after class completion. September 20th from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Session 3: Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources. This class will cover the various types of obituary notices and their genealogical value. The phases of the US Naturalization Process will be explored and their connection to the US Census. We will look at Alien Files in the National Archives Database, the history of US Visas needed/used by ancestors, and understand how the US Archives Publication List can uncover sourcing for research. October 4th from 1 pm to 3 pm.
For more information, visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or like PastfindersofSL on Facebook.