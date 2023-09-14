In Central Florida, one in eight of our neighbors is at risk of going to bed hungry on any given night.
Every day, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida continues to distribute enough food for 300,000 meals a day to meet the need in our local community – and there’s no sign of the need slowing down.
Second Harvest, the region’s largest emergency food provider, is using Hunger Action Month in September to ask for support bridging the meal gap.
“More and more families are finding it difficult to stretch their dollars, and food is often the first necessity to be cut,” said Derrick Chubbs, President and CEO at Second Harvest. “This Hunger Action Month, we’re challenging community members to take action.”
It’s easy to get involved:
Donate 40 non-perishable food items for 40 years of fighting hunger
- Host a virtual food drive
- Attend a “Food for Thought” tour on Sept. 6 or 20
- Wear orange on Sept. 15 for Hunger Action Day
- Donate $40 in honor of 40 years of hope
- Sign up to volunteer at Second Harvest’s distribution center or at Mercy Kitchen
To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and participate in Hunger Action Month, visitwww.FeedHopeNow.org.