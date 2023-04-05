Are you ready to ride some fun rides? Play games at colorful carnival booths? Enjoy some family-friendly entertainment? Explore the 4H barns and peruse Art Barn exhibits?
If so, you’re in luck, because the 102nd Lake County Fair kicks off this week.
The fair will offer something for everyone, from a pie-eating contest and livestock shows, to new acts and entertainment.
New this year are the Fearless Flores Family Thrill Show, Agricadabra Magic Show, The Hometowners and Mother Goose. In addition, some favorites will be returning: Them Sweeney Boys, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Fritzy Brothers One Man Circus, Guitar Dean and Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist.
Mayor Ferris Wheeler will once again be on hand to welcome guests daily and appoint a Junior Mayor of the Day.
The fair’s carnival partner, the James E. Strates Shows, celebrates its 100th year this year.
The Lake County Fair will be held April 6–15 at the fairgrounds, located at 2101 County Road 452 in Eustis. Visit https://www.lakecofair.com for more information on the fair’s events, entertainment and more.