Lake County’s hurricane Special Needs program
The Lake County Special Needs program is designed to assist those with special medical, transportation or mobility considerations during disaster situations.
Office of Emergency Management officials, local home-care agencies, the Public Health Unit, the American Red Cross and other service organizations make up the Local Special Needs Inter-Agency Committee.
This committee meets throughout the year to plan and coordinate disaster services, so in the event of a hurricane, residents with special needs will get the help they need.
A person with special needs may be any age and must register with the Office of Emergency Management before a disaster event is imminent, so it’s best for anyone with specific needs to register sooner rather than later.
Based on the information provided on the registration, one of the following assignments will be made in the event of an evacuation:
Special Needs Shelter – The majority of persons assigned to a Special Needs Shelter are approved for the program because their medical condition requires them to be on required or life-sustaining medical equipment and are electrically dependent, so they need to be at a shelter where generator back-up is available in case of loss of power. Some people who are not able to perform their daily routine activities without assistance are also assigned to this shelter.
Acute Care – If the Florida Department of Health in Lake County determines that a person’s medical condition is beyond the care that can be provided to them in a Special Needs Shelter, they are assigned to an Acute Care Facility, such as a hospital. This requires them to obtain a pre-admit order from their physician to be used in the event of a mandatory evacuation.
Public shelter – People who live in a mobile or manufactured home and are not electrically dependent, and their medical condition does not require either of the above shelters, are assigned to go to a public shelter. All public shelters are wheelchair accessible.
Since Lake County is an inland county and not in a hurricane evacuation zone, residents who are not electrically dependent, live in a site-built home and can perform daily activities without assistance are encouraged to shelter in place and stay at home with family or friends who live in a site-built home.
To register for the program, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov or call 352-742-4850. Once received, the registration is processed for review by the DOH-Lake and a letter will be sent to applicants regarding the results of the review.
The Office of Emergency Management is located at 425 W. Alfred Street, Tavares. Email contact@lakecounty.gov for more information.