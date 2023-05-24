Members of the Clermont U.S Naval Sea Cadet Corps celebrated their annual graduation ceremonies with plenty of special honors appointments and promotions to upper ranks.
At the Clermont Performing Arts Center, almost 50 students and their friends and families packed the auditorium to watch the ceremony.
At the event, Montverde Academy Headmaster John Hopman was the keynote speaker and he shared stories with inspiring words of wisdom about self-discipline, morals, ethics, life lessons and the need to overcome adversity.
Hopman said: “Be confident. Stand up for yourselves, take responsibility for yourselves and your actions while serving others and your community. Push yourselves to take on challenges while pursuing your excellence and your dreams.”
One of the special surprise awards was given to past Commander Lt Gary Schindele for his many years of leadership, mentorship and service to the organization.
Some of the special awards received were presented to:
• Purple Heart Foundation – Petty Officer 3rd Class Reef Steidley
• Daughters of the American Revolution – Chief petty Officer Maximus Summar
• Sons of the American Revolution – Chief Petty Officer Joseph Walter, Sea Cadets and Petty Officer 1st Class Billy Bates, League Cadets
• Theodore Roosevelt Youth Medal from the Navy League for the Sea Cadet of the Year – Petty Officer 2nd Class - Emmie Justice
• Theodore Roosevelt Youth Medal from the Navy League for the League Cadet of the Year – Able Cadet Salima Cisse
• New Sea Cadet of the Year – Seaman Apprentice Aiden Hevey
• New League Cadet of the Year - Able Cadet Kyle Navarro
• Chief Charles Broadway Leadership Award – Petty Officer 2nd Class Emmie Justice
• Mike Thompson Community Service Award – Seaman Apprentice Macie Justice
• Navy Submarine Base Most Improved Cadet of the Year – Seaman Apprentice Dylan Mullen
The current Commanding Officer for the Clermont Battalion is Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Steidley.
He said: “I’m very proud of our battalion. They are an amazing group of young men and women who work hard to become future leaders of America. We are so very appreciative, as they are some of the most professional people we have worked with.
“It is an honor to come to this graduation and awards every year. As they prepare within this program, they become our future generation of leaders.
The Clermont U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps offers basic and advanced training protocols, monthly drills, a Color Guard and much more.
They are now recruiting 1—15-year-old students for the next school year.
For more information, call 760-803-5830 or visit www.clermontbattalion.com