Love was the theme of this year’s Kiwanis Club of Clermont’s annual Prayer Breakfast to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Lake and Sumter Counties.
The Greatest Love of All Prayer Breakfast, which was held at Clermont’s Wesley Center, was opened by Kiwanis President Chuck Seaver, followed by musical entertainment provided by the East Ridge High School Chorus.
After prayers and speeches, a touching memorial candle lighting ceremony to honor community leaders who have passed was held, before Chuck Seaver made a presentation to the Boys and Girls Club.
Chuck Seaver said: “We are very proud and honored to support the Boys and Girls Club of Lake and Sumter Counties with this year’s Kiwanis Prayer Breakfast. We thank our Chairperson Kassier Murry and the entire Kiwanis team as well as all of our generous sponsors.
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont meets every Tuesday at the Green Valley Country Club. For more information, contact Chuck Seaver on 407 375 3220 or visit www.KiwanisClubofClermont.org
For information on the Boys and Girls Club visit www.bgccf.org