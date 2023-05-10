After several years of research and congregational input, the Clermont First United Methodist Church has decided to change its name and direction while keeping its same mission.
The popular place of worship will now be called Living Hope Church after research showed that typically, people are not looking for denominational labels.
With a large and diverse influx of people moving into South Lake all the time, church leaders decided that the name Living Hope was better suited to attract more disciples of Jesus Christ, no matter their religious backgrounds.
Pastor Doug Kokx said that the newly branded church will remain relevant with multi-generational services.
“Every generation is looking for hope,” Kokx said. “Being relevant while staying true to our roots is our desire. With the change to become Living Hope Church we will be better able to connect with every generation in a way that points others to receive and share hope.”
The church was first founded in 1891 on the same campus. It started with prayer meetings for 50-75 people and the church has grown significantly over the past 132 years, despite many turbulent times in history.
Now, Living Hope offers a large array of diverse services, programs, events and groups to help guide their followers, while preparing to add more opportunities for guidance, counseling, support and inspiration.
There are three different and contemporary Sunday services and resources to share food and clothing for the needy including outreach programs for children, teens, adults and families.
Every Thursday evening, the church hosts a special Celebrate Recovery service to help anyone with challenges, addictions and grief. They also offer many other online services.
Living Hope Church will now be known as a Wesleyan church which is committed to boldly share the word of Jesus Christ.
Living Hope Church is located at 950 7th Street at Highway 50 in Clermont. Call 352-394-2412 for more details or visit https://fumc-clermont.org