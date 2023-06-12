The thought of throwing away a US flag that has become faded, worn or torn is almost unthinkable, but now Clermont residents don’t have to.
Thanks to the partnering of the Clermont Fire Department and the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States Post 5277, there is now a safe, dry box to drop off flags.
The beautiful wooden box was built and decorated by retired U.S. Navy Post Surgeon Officer Reiner Schwartz and is installed at Fire Station No.1 located at 439 W. Hwy 50.
In 1943, the United States Congress passed the U.S Flag Code that provides many protocols for America’s most iconic symbol of freedom, including how to properly retire a flag.
According to this sacred code once a flag has become unsightly and is no longer a ‘fitting emblem’ it should be returned from service and destroyed.
The fire station box will be regularly checked and collected flags will be destroyed by fire in a dignified ceremony conducted by members of the VFW Post 5277.
“We are truly honored to receive and install this beautiful box to allow for the proper collection of retired flags,” Fire Chief David Ezell said. “It certainly adds a new level of patriotism to our firehouse.