More than 43,000 students are expected in Lake County Schools classrooms on Aug. 10, the first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year.
New this year in the district:
- •Criminal Justice Early College Academy: This specialized program at Mount Dora High School will give students an opportunity to earn Associate of Arts degrees while still in high school. Students will take college credit courses while engaging in various experiential learning activities.
- •International Baccalaureate: The first International Baccalaureate program will launch at Tavares High School, providing a rigorous accelerated curriculum option for students seeking advanced college preparation opportunities.
- •Aurelia M. Cole Academy: The newest K-8 school will open at 150 Pitt Street in Clermont, replacing Clermont Elementary and Clermont Middle schools. It will offer a performing arts program and a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum.
- •New leadership: Scott Flowers, former chief of staff for the School District of Osceola County, has been appointed assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and leadership at Lake County Schools. He replaces Amy Cockcroft, who retired in June after a 30-year career.
Additionally, the following schools have new principals:
- •Aurelia Cole Academy – Scott Voytko
- •Cypress Ridge Elementary – Joe Frana
- •Lake Minneola High – William Roberts
- •Lost Lake Elementary – Frank Gomez
- •Tavares Elementary – Stacia Werner
- •Windy Hill Middle – Kelly Cousineau
For more school news, visit https://www.lake.k12.fl.us.