Kids who love science and math are in for a treat this summer with the 1st annual green STEAM Adventure Camp which is coming to the Florida Scrub-Jay Trail in Clermont.
This special summer camp will be held from May 29-June 2 in the beautiful nature preserve.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Initiatives are done throughout the country, nation and world to help students develop skills that apply to lifelong learning and future endeavors.
The Florida Scrub-Jay camp provides opportunities for students to explore the different parts of STEAM by connecting to the environment and developing sustainable practices with awareness.
The STEAM camp sparks creativity, inspires collaboration and promotes critical thinking and perseverance through experimental learning.
Each day of camp will include fun and engaging activities, guest speakers, DIY projects to enjoy at home, and lunch.
Activities include environmental science labs and food production, renewable energy projects and recycled art, ecological impact activities and STEAM Olympics.
Camp runs from 9-4.30pm daily with tuition costing $250 per week. Aftercare is available until 5pm per day ages 9-15 at a cost of $5 per day.
Registration is open but spaces are limited for the camp which is located at 11490 Montevista Road, Clermont.
Contact Tara Ingram at titeacher2020@gmail.com or call 352-292-6408 for registration forms and more details.