People from all walks of life came together to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Islands in Clermont June 3 at the 10th annual Caribbean Jerk Festival.
This popular event, organized by the Caribbean American Association of Lake County, featured a melting pot of food, music, cultures, dance and prayers.
Thousands of people from all over Florida, many dressed in traditional Caribbean colors, descended on Clermont’s Waterfront to make this event the largest festival ever.
Event organizer Marsha Riley said: “We are pleased that our annual festival event to bring our entire community together to help support our traditions, cultures and scholarship opportunities, was a huge success.”
Two different stages featured a full day of festival fun and live entertainment with a powerful singing performance by Mark Wright-Ahem, music by DJ Phayz, the Casrock Dancers, a salsa dancing lesson performance with Giovanni Santiago and Mayte Kubicsko.
The second stage shared performances by the Lake Steel Orchestra band, Jeff ‘Bull” Ferguson, Sister Arlene Aikens with the Simple Touch Band, Natty Ramoutar, the Musical Seduction Band and the I-Land Rebels Band.
Clermont Mayor Tim Murry gave a moving speech. He said: “We are blessed. I am truly amazed to see such a huge turn-out with so many different people that came here to celebrate our community together.
“Every diverse nationality was represented with food, music and friendship. That’s great!”
The festival also hosted a Caribbean Festival flag parade, a popular kids zone and the annual Caribbean Jerk Cook-Off competition.
Judges awarded first place trophy honors to Chef Allan Tavares of Allan’s Jerk Shack and second place honors were awarded to Roger George of Papa Jerk.
The Caribbean American Association of Lake County is a 501 c (3) non-profit organization focused on giving back to the community while enhancing the lives of young people in the community.
They grant scholarships to young students and members are involved in ongoing community and charitable projects to host many fun family events to promote the diverse Caribbean culture.
The CAALC is located at 614 East Highway 50, Suite #251, Clermont. Call Marsha Riley on 352-978-0813 for more details or email CAALC2004@gmail.com