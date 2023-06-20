There’s a new place in town where you can shop in exclusive boutiques, eat at new restaurants and enjoy family-orientated events throughout the year.
West End Plaza, formerly known as Galleria at SOMA, celebrated a name change with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce.
It is now owned by a new partnership with Patrick Bianchi, Victor Berriel and Heiko Worm. Bianchi And Berriel are the owners of VP Development Group.
As an indoor shopping mall, West End Plaza is now home to 24 suites with Lemont Coffee, 4 Oak Apparel, Clermont Wine Outlet, Cabana Caribbean Chicken, It’s Me Candles, KL Florist, Cosa Nostra Italian Street Food, Fake Sugar Bakery, Juiceaholic, Linda’s Christian Boutique, Literal Design Handbags, My Anime, Neri’s Jewelry Box, NYC Hot Dogs, Sud’s Bottleshop & Saloon, Teamont Boba and Your CBD Store.
Changes include new indoor and outdoor seating. The former parking lot will now be dedicated to an event space, while working with the City of Clermont, Clermont Main Street, Farmer’s Markets, the SLCC and their own series of ongoing special events. West End Plaza will begin to offer weekly events, with live music on Sundays and a huge outdoor wall mural showcasing Clermont designed by Claudia Mattias.
Patrick Bianchi notes, “Our primary goal remains to bring as many people downtown as possible with our new business incubator concept.”
The West End Plaza is located at 821 West Minneola and 8th Street in Downtown Clermont 34711. Follow them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/WestEndPlaza. Visit VP Development Group at: www.vpdevelopmentgroup.com.