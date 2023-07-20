Orlando Health is hosting two recruiting events this coming week for many positions including nurses, physical therapists, rehab aides and even mechanics.
Here are the details:
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Located at 1935 Don Wickham Drive Clermont, FL 34711
This event will take place at Orlando Health National Training Center on the campus of Orlando Health South Lake.
Orlando Health is recruiting for the following positions:
- · Registered Nurses
- · Graduate Nurses
Friday, July 28
4:00 pm to 7:00 pm
AND
Saturday, July 29, 2023 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
This event will take place at Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute, 1300 Hempel Avenue Ocoee, FL 34761
The new Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute is located in West Orange County. The hospital will open in October as a 53-bed inpatient facility distinctively designed to provide high quality post-acute care for patients requiring medical and rehabilitative services.
Orlando Health is recruiting for the following positions:
- · Registered Nurses
- · Nursing Assistants Respiratory Therapists
- · Physical Therapists
- · Physical Therapist Assistants
- · Rehab Service Aides
- · Occupational Therapists
- · Certified Occupational Therapist Assistants (COTA)
- · Speech Language Therapists
- · Hot Prep Cook
- · Food Service Attendant
- · Dish Room Attendant
- · Senior Mechanic
- · Department Secretary
- · Pharmacy Buyer
- · Environmental Housekeepers
- MORE INFO OR TO REGISTER: OrlandoHealth.com/HiringEvents