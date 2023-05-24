Two outstanding students recently received the South Lake Chamber of Commerce 2023 Ray Goodgame Scholarship Awards at the May breakfast event.
Diego Jose Bodden Gonzalez of East Ridge High School in Clermont and Amy Roman of South Lake High School in Groveland both won the Outstanding Student Leader awards.
SLCC Board Chairman Thom Kieft presented the awards to Diego and to Amy’s parents Alex and Jackie Roman, since she couldn’t attend due to important SATs exams.
“Our first Outstanding Student has demonstrated exceptional academic achievement leadership skills and community involvement,” Kieft said of Gonzalez. “This individual participated in leadership roles such as Rho Kappa, National Honor Society and the National Science Honor Society.
“He has given more than 220 hours in volunteerism to local organizations such as New Beginnings, Dream Catcher Horse ranch, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Christmas Across South Lake.
“This student was awarded an AP Scholar and Latin Honors award. He will graduate with a 4.86 GPA and will attend UCF majoring in biology with a focus on Pre-Health Professional with plans to attend dental school.”
Kieft also spoke about Amy Roman and her impressive achievements in school.
“Our next awarded Outstanding Student Leader has displayed exceptional academic achievement and leadership. She has earned the AP Scholar Award for remarkable achievements in high school and is a member of the National Honor Society.” said Kieft.
“Her leadership role as a percussionist for the South Lake High School Screaming Eagle band demonstrates her dedication. This student leader spent more than 50 hours volunteering for the Gray Middle School Band Program and assisting a local church with their electronics. She earned a GPA of 3.94.
“Amy plans to attend the University of North Florida and pursue a career in nursing to eventually help children in a pediatric office.”
As the honored speaker at the event, Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays shared his insights about the important role of elections in our society. He is a veteran of the US Coast Guard, a doctor of dentistry, and a former member of the Florida House of representatives and the Florida Senate.
Hays was elected as the Supervisor of Lake County Elections in 2016 and he has bought the elections office up to exceed standards to ensure the continued administration of accurate and efficient elections in Lake County.
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce is located at 620 West Montrose Street in Clermont. Call 352-394-4191 for more details or visit www.SouthLakeChamber-FL.com