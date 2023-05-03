Around 200 police and fire officers recently participated in the 40th Clermont Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Florida.
The 5K run is one of the largest Special Olympics Florida’s fundraisers each year, with coordinated events all across the state.
After the special symbolic torch was passed on before the event on April 25, race participants set off from the Special Olympics Florida headquarters at Don Wickham Drive.
Teams and individual runners could choose whether to run, walk or bike. This year, there were many law enforcement agencies who attended including Clermont Police and Fire departments, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Mascotte PD and Groveland PD.
“This is one of my favorite events!” Clermont Police Chief Chuck Broadway said. “The object of this annual walk and run is to promote awareness and to raise funds for the Special Olympics as well as for people with special needs.
“I would like to thank our officers and all of the agencies in attendance for their continued dedication and support of the Special Olympics.
The Special Olympics Torch Run is founded on the special bond of respect and appreciation that exists between the Special Olympic athletes and Law Enforcement Officers.
Since the beginning of the program, millions of dollars have been raised to ensure that Special Olympics athletes never have to pay to participate.
Ken Roop, Director of Law Enforcement Sports Run for the Special Olympics, said: “The money raised covers venue fees, uniforms, equipment, transportation and travel expenses and 100 per cent of it goes directly to the athletes.”
Sherry Wheelock, Director of Special Olympics Florida, said she is proud that Clermont is home to the organization.
Wheelock also said: “We remain grateful to law enforcement across Lake County and the state of Florida for being here to support our initiatives, while carrying the torch flames in honor of our athletes.”
For more information on Special Olympics Florida, which is based at 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, call 352 243 9536 or visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.