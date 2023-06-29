Noted Architect, philanthropist and community service patron Nick Arthur Jones of Clermont, Florida passed away peacefully on the morning of June 28.
At 83 years old, Jones is survived by his wife Betty Sue and his three daughters, Beverly Cunningham, Nancy Clutts and Amy Browning. He was always devoted to his wife, family, church and Clermont. Betty Sue was once a classical singer.
Well-known for his community service and volunteerism, he actively supported the Clermont Historic Society, the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra, Lion’s Club, The Republican Party and the City of Clermont. He successfully designed many of the Clermont and South Lake buildings, including the Chapel at the Clermont Historic Village.
Jones always dreamed of becoming an architect since a young child. Jones once told his Aunt Eve in Indianapolis about the vision he had for a multi-story house on a steep hill with a studio overlooking a lake. This seemed like a childish whim for a young child who grew up traveling in a trailer across the country with a father who was a professional musician. Yet, his imagination and dreams came true here in Clermont with his multi-story home overlooking a lake.
For 60 years, Nick Jones was primarily a church architect who designed over 100 churches throughout the state of Florida. He also designed government, education, and residential buildings. For the past 20 years, he provided charitable architectural services for organizations in need.
Jones always worked hard to make his dreams come true, no matter what the challenges he faced. While attending Florida State University, he worked full-time while getting his teaching degree. He then taught middle school history for several years while completing seven years of an apprenticeship with registered architects who mentored him before launching his independent career. Jones once said, “Everything was in my imagination before it became real. He added, “A passionate hobby of mine is collecting people. They are more interesting than things.” He loved spending time with his family, boating and listening to great music.
Devoted to his church, Jones once said, “I am very drawn to churches because they have a mission and want to help people. God has given us a marvelous chalkboard to write the script to design our own lives. But many people do not know it and they are not taught that they really can design their own world. God equips people to accomplish amazing things.”
Audrey Sanders, Executive Director of the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra, said: “Nick was a bedrock of our community and especially of the Florida Lakes Symphony. He really was an avid supporter and friend of everyone he ever met. What a great personality and warm heart, ready to extend a hand to befriend those he met along his journey in life. He was a great soul. We mourn his leaving us behind, though it is our hope that we will all meet again in a loving universe. May he rest in peace in the loving arms of our Savior.”
Funeral and celebration of life arrangements will be held on July 15 at 10 AM at the Living Hope Church of Clermont, (formerly the Methodist Church) located at 950 7th Street in Clermont, Florida 34711.