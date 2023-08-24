Theo is a handsome 2 ½ year old, Domestic Shorthaired/Russian Blue kitty who weighs about 11 pounds. He has a sweet personality, is very affectionate, and likes to rub up on you for some lovin’ but also enjoys his time to himself.
He is a laid-back kitty but does enjoy playing with his toys either alone or with you. He is a tidy fellow and uses his litter box perfectly.
Theo would prefer to be the only kitty in the house to have you all to himself. Theo has been patiently waiting for his forever home to fall in love with his sweet round face and make him part of their loving family.
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family or would like more details, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland. The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only.
We have a multitude of positions available including Freedom Rides, Cat Cuddling, Dog Walking, Adoptions, and more.