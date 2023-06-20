Hi there, my name is Aragorn. I'm an adorable pit mix puppy who is looking for his forever home. I'm the definition of goofy, and with my playful antics and silly expressions I'm sure to bring a smile to your face. I'm also incredibly friendly and confident, always eager to make new friends and explore new places. I love nothing more than being outside, running around and playing to my heart's content. I'm sure to make the perfect addition to any loving family. If you're looking for a loyal, fun-loving pup to brighten up your days, I may just be the one for you.
PLEASE NOTE: All your current pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and on heartworm prevention to adopt from Polka Dogz. We only adopt in Florida. All adoption fees go to help all the dogs in the rescue, some of which require extensive medical care. Thank you for caring for the greater good. Adoption fee is $450 and you can adopt me at POLKADOGZ.ORG