I love humans and snuggles!
Hello! My name is Theo, and I am a sweet, loveable Russian Blue Blend looking for my forever home.
I am two years old and I love humans and snuggles! I do very well with friendly kitties in the home and I enjoy playtime, so it would be great if my new human has toys for me to play with.
Lounging around the house soaking up the sun is one of my favorite pastimes and everyone says I am just the sweetest guy!
If you are interested in adopting me, please complete The Animal League’s no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application or contact the adoption team on adoptions@theanimalleague.org
I live with many other adorable cats and dogs who are looking for their furever homes! The Animal League is located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland. Visits are by appointment only.
The organization is always on the lookout for volunteers. If you would love to be a dog walker, a cat cuddler, or help in any way, please contact www.theanimalleague.org/volunteer-opportunities