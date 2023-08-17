Martha Mickeriz from Montverde took this photograph from her yard that backs onto the west shore of Lake Apopka. She titled it “Sunrise glow captured on a gray pot.” Thank you for taking such a beautiful picture, Martha!
If you’d like to see your photograph in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities, and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to news@ClermontNewsLeader.com